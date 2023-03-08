Three Homers Highlight Rebels' Rout of Southern Miss in Midweek Slate

Ole Miss had another strong day at the plate on Tuesday night to come away with a midweek win over an in-state foe.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels utilized three home runs and a flurry of hits to knock off the No. 22 Southern Miss Golden Eagles 11-5 at Swayze Field on Tuesday night.

Tuesday's game marked the first meeting between the two in-state rivals since the 2022 Hattiesburg Super Regional that sent the Rebels to the Men's College World Series, an event they eventually won to secure their first national championship in program history.

Ole Miss trailed 1-0 after the first inning of play in the midweek game, but solo shots from Anthony Calarco and Peyton Chatagnier gave the Rebels the lead in the bottom of the second inning. TJ McCants later joined the home run party with a blast of his own in the fifth following a four-run fourth inning for the home team.

Southern Miss scored four runs of its own in the top of the sixth, but the Rebels were able to keep the Golden Eagle rally at bay in the final third of the game and secure the win.

Freshman righty JT Quinn got the start on the hill for Ole Miss, throwing four innings of three-hit, one run (0 ER) ball. He was relieved by Jordan Vera who struggled by comparison, allowing four runs, three of which were earned.

Following Vera's outing, a combination of Mitch Murrell, Jackson Kimbrell, Sam Tookoian and Cole Ketchum was used on the mound to close out the game.

Offensively, the Rebels were led in RBIs by Calarco, Ethan Groff and Calvin Harris with two apiece. As a team, Ole Miss posted 12 hits in the rout.

With the win, the Rebels improve to 11-2 on the season, and they will enter their final non-conference weekend series of the campaign this Friday when they plays host to the Purdue Boilermakers. First pitch on Friday at Swayze Field is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT, and all games in the series can be streamed on SEC Network+.

