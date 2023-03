SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) – The Savannah State baseball team won an out-of-conference, mid-week game against Claflin University on March 7 on the campus of Savannah State.

Claflin broke through first with two runs in the top of the second. However, the home team responded quickly in the bottom half of the frame platting four to take a 4-2 lead.

Savannah State would go on to win, 12-6. The next game for the Tigers is March 10 at Albany State University.