Seven Carroll seniors sign for college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Seven Carroll High School seniors will officially compete in college as Jackson Brown (baseball/Cornerstone), Autumn Bruns (swimming/Rhodes College), Adam Carr (diving/University of Indianapolis), Michael Dierckman (baseball/Manchester University), Lexi Jankowski (swimming/University of Findlay), Andrew Sinish (baseball/Indiana Wesleyan), and Will Worrel (baseball/Saint Xavier University) all signed letters of intent on Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
