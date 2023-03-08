Open in App
Fort Wayne, IN
WANE 15

Seven Carroll seniors sign for college

By Glenn Marini,

3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Seven Carroll High School seniors will officially compete in college as Jackson Brown (baseball/Cornerstone), Autumn Bruns (swimming/Rhodes College), Adam Carr (diving/University of Indianapolis), Michael Dierckman (baseball/Manchester University), Lexi Jankowski (swimming/University of Findlay), Andrew Sinish (baseball/Indiana Wesleyan), and Will Worrel (baseball/Saint Xavier University) all signed letters of intent on Tuesday afternoon.

