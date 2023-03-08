Updated: Corning School District Bond Issue Passes

(Corning) Schools Superintendent Chris Fenster had a lot of faith in the Corning Community to support the $19.2 million school bond referendum. The community followed through, with 73.8 percent of the people voting yes.

The bond referendum means renovating the Corning Elementary School, additional square footage, including an area for K-5 classrooms on the East Pod, a new gymnasium, and a safe room. Additionally, the plan consists of renovating the West Pod of the central building, moving the early childhood center, and replacing the wooden playground equipment with an ADA-compliant facility. Fenster says the renovation project will project equity to the district.

The bond issue also covers upgrading the baseball and softball fields. Public Measure A1 passed 363-149.