Montana Grizzlies upset by Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in Big Sky tournament semifinals By FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com, 3 days ago

BOISE — Montana coach Travis DeCuire has been a long-time proponent of giving the top two seeds a double bye in the Big Sky tournament. ...