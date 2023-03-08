Islanders beat Sabres by shin of their teeth

Elmont, N.Y. (WGR 550) - In desperate need of a regulation win over the Wild Card-occupying New York Islanders, the Buffalo Sabres came up a goal short in a controversial 3-2 loss on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

After a scoreless and rather low-event first period, the Sabres opened the scoring an even five minutes into the middle stanza. Dylan Cozens cashed in on a Henri Jokiharju forced turnover, as Cozens gained speed and out-raced everybody to the net for his 25th goal of the season.

The Islanders knotted things up later in the period, though, when forward Casey Cizikas was the beneficiary of a bounding puck off the side of the net. The centering pass was dished by former Sabres prospect Hudson Fasching.

The teams entered the third period of play still knotted at 1-1, but the score changed quickly thanks to Islanders forward Josh Bailey. His eighth goal of the 2022-23 season gave the home side their first lead of the night, 2-1.

Just over three minutes later in a crucial contest, the Sabres and their captain were there to answer the bell. Kyle Okposo's shot from the point snuck behind goalie Ilya Sorokin, whose vision was hindered by new acquisition Jordan Greenway.

The 7:37 mark of the third period is where things got controversial.

Fasching was alongside the Buffalo net when the puck hit his left shin and went into the goal. Officials on the ice immediately ruled the play no goal, but after an extensive review, the call was overturned and the Islanders were awarded a 3-2 lead.

That ended up being the nail in the coffin for the blue and gold on this night, as the Sabres had no response left in them against Sorokin and the Islanders.

As a result of the Buffalo loss, the Islanders cleared more space between them and the Sabres in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race.

----------

GAME RECAP

Scoring Summary:

First Period:

BUF: NONE

NYI: NONE

Second Period:

BUF: 5:00 - Dylan Cozens (25) (Unassisted)

NYI: 12:38 - Casey Cizikas (5) (Hudson Fasching, Alexander Romanov)

Third Period:

BUF: 4:59 - Kyle Okposo (8) (Owen Power, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen)

NYI: 1:51 - Josh Bailey (8) (Casey Cizikas, Alexander Romanov); 7:37 - Hudson Fasching (4) (Josh Bailey, Otto Koivula)

----------

Penalty Summary:

First Period:

BUF: 13:02 - Owen Power (Hooking - 2 min.)

NYI: 5:04 - Adam Pelech (Holding - 2 min.); 13:10 - Kyle Palmieri (Goaltender Interference - 2 min.)

Second Period:

BUF: 15:43 - Rasmus Dahlin (Slashing - 2 min.)

NYI: NONE

Third Period:

BUF: NONE

NYI: NONE

----------

STATS OF THE GAME:

----------

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:

1.) Hudson Fasching - NYI

2.) Josh Bailey - NYI

3.) Casey Cizikas - NYI

----------

What's next:

Buffalo's busy week continues on Thursday night when the Sabres return home to host the Dallas Stars. Puck drop at KeyBank Center is set for 7 p.m. EST with pregame coverage on WGR starting at 6 p.m. EST with Mike Schopp and the Bulldog.