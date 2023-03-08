SunnyD gets an adult beverage makeover

( WGN ) – A staple of childhood in the 90s wants to be a staple of adulthood in the 2020s as SunnyD, aka Sunny Delight, gets an alcoholic makeover.

According to a release on PR Newswire , Harvest Hill Beverage Company, which bought the orange beverage in 2017, is launching SunnyD Vodka Seltzer .

The seltzer was “crafted…to have the same great orange taste as the SunnyD our fans know and love.”

It’s being sold as 12oz cans with 4.5% ABV, 95 calories, and zero grams of sugar. The drink gets its sweetness from the use of Stevia.

SunnyD Vodka Seltzer is being sold as a single can and as four-pack boxes starting on Saturday, March 11 at select Walmart stores nationwide.

