Fox11online.com

Is Grothman's talk of 6th term building on experience or doubling back on promises? By Brady Meyer, FOX 11 News, 3 days ago

By Brady Meyer, FOX 11 News, 3 days ago

(WLUK) -- With Republican congressman Glenn Grothman saying he's looking for a sixth term, some Republicans are singing his praises while Democrats say he's going ...