KHSD board criticized for allowing verbal attacks on kids during meeting

By Marco Torrez,

3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of community members voiced their disapproval on how the Kern High School District board allowed adults to verbally attack children at last month’s meeting Monday evening.

As well as at the board’s refusal to defend Olivia Garrison who was following California law in protecting their student’s right to privacy.

Olivia Garrison, a Del Oro High School teacher, who identifies as nonbinary, has been in the national spotlight after saying they would protect the privacy of students who are transitioning from their parents.

According to Garrison’s close friends, Garrison has received death threats and hate mail from people across the nation.

‘We’re fed up’: Frustration builds over latest Bakersfield park vandalism

At last month’s board meeting, the hate directed towards Garrison was monolithic but at Monday night’s board meeting, a union representative from the California Teacher’s Association said Garrison was following the law and that the board of trustees failed to do its job to defend its teacher.

“Let me be clear that teacher did absolutely nothing wrong and did absolutely nothing to deserve the hate and slander,” Jesse Aguilar a board member on the California Teacher’s Association said “That teacher did nothing but follow California Law. The board should have said that because the board should have known that. In the state of California students have a right to privacy. If they ask their teachers they don’t want to be outed to their parents then teachers have to respect that by law.”

According to the California education code section 49060. “Private information such as transgender status or gender identity falls within this code requirement and should not be released.”

Erin Briscoe the communications director for KHSD says teachers and staff should follow KHSD Policy, which states if a student expresses concern over their gender identity they should be referred to a counselor or administrator but the information will be kept confidential if requested by the student..” Meaning that the information is not to be told to mom or dad.

One mother said her child gender transitioned while in school and it’s not as mysterious as some parents might think.

“I wanted to make it clear that I was included in the process and I also wanted to indicate that I might have been over-included as my child is an adult now, 18, and my consent was still required,” Debra Jackson said.

Those who support Olivia Garrison, say they were verbally attacked, booed and insulted by the overwhelming majority of the attendees at last month’s board meeting and many of these speakers were just children.

“When you are coming to board meetings and attacking students because they are LGBTQ or transgender this is really harmful and is against everything the board is supposed to do to protect students,” Dolores Huerta of the founder of Dolores Huerta foundation said.

“I was definitely angry and ashamed that people in my community are treating children that way,” Jackson said. “I wanted to be here to show solidarity for our students and make it obsoletely clear to my daughter how much I’m proud of her for her having the courage that she has to be who she is.”

KHSD board of trustees said at last month’s meeting it would look into drafting a new policy to bring parents into sensitive conversations about their children but concerned community members reminded the board at last night’s meeting this possible new policy would break the law and they would be sued.

An item on drafting this possible new policy wasn’t in last night’s agenda and when asked if they would be pursuing it any further, Kern High School District said they have not yet set the agenda for April.

