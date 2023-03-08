nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma, plus Minnesota vs Nebraska By Vaughn Dalzell Twitter profile: @VmoneySports, 3 days ago

By Vaughn Dalzell Twitter profile: @VmoneySports, 3 days ago

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his favorite plays for Wednesday's action, including Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma, plus Nebraska taking on Minnesota. Let's kick off our first ...