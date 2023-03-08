Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
See more from this location?
KGET

‘We’re fed up’: Frustration builds over latest Bakersfield park vandalism

By Mikhala Armstrong,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27PbfR_0lBFxXVk00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – County officials closed public restrooms at Virginia Park after staff discovered the locked public restrooms were vandalized.

This is an issue Kern County and Bakersfield City officials are both facing.

In addition, staff found plumbing and electrical equipment critically damaged or stolen, and all maintenance and cleaning supplies used to upkeep the park were also stolen. Forcing county officials to close the restrooms indefinitely due to the severe theft and vandalism, deeming it a public health and safety threat.

Though the park is monitored daily, Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop shares that the incident happened at a time no one was there.

Former Bakersfield City Council candidate accused of offering money for shooting people, arson to Sikh temple

“Our park rangers cannot be everywhere all the time. Obviously, if you’re a criminal or engaging in a criminal activity, you’re obviously not going to do it when a ranger’s around,” Alsop said.

According to Alsop, in the last six months, there have been 14 other instances of vandalism in the restrooms at Virginia Park.

“We’re fed up with this […] it’s frustrating when presumably one, two or three bad actors in a community ruin it for everybody and that’s just a shame,” Alsop said.

The county is not the only one struggling with this problem, so is the city of Bakersfield.

According to Recreation and Parks Director Rick Anthony, vandalism prompted temporary closures at MLK Park, Jefferson Park and other parks around the city.

Home invasion victim recalls night of alleged robbery

A problem, like Alsop, he hopes will change.

“Every resident deserves a clean, safe park, and I do think it’s a very negative challenge when residents are going to the parks and don’t have access to proper restroom facilities,” Anthony said.

However, with the reoccurring instances of vandalism at city and county parks, Anthony shares that it is shaping how people feel about the parks as a whole.

“I think it takes its toll I think that people just kind of expect to not have anything that’s nice and clean and unfortunately I think that’s become the normal for the city and the county,” Anthony said.

As for Virginia Park, the county plans to invest nearly 1.5 million dollars in improvements and upgrades at Virginia Park over the next 12 to 24 months, which Alsop hopes will make a difference.

Boots in the Park attendee recounts moments during concert

“This park means it’s important to a lot of people. That community out there deserves to have a nice park,” Alsop said.

Anyone with information about the crimes committed at the park or public space is asked to contact Kern County Park Rangers at 661-868-7016.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bakersfield, CA newsLocal Bakersfield, CA
Poso Creek threatened with water overflow, residents asked to evacuate
Bakersfield, CA1 hour ago
Kern County Probation's Camp Erwin Owen evacuated
Kernville, CA18 hours ago
Kernville residents haven’t seen the Kern River surge like this before
Kernville, CA17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Your life might depend on it’: Sheriff Youngblood urges residents in evacuation areas to leave flood zones
Kernville, CA16 hours ago
Kern County officials discuss flooding, emergency response
Bakersfield, CA17 hours ago
Kern Living: Taco Bros
Bakersfield, CA23 hours ago
‘Kernville tough’: Residents show resilience amid flooding
Kernville, CA16 hours ago
Bakersfield plans on buying and restoring eyesore, ‘chronic nuisance’ properties
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Evacuation warning issued for Tule Riverbank in Porterville
Porterville, CA14 hours ago
Cal Water asking Kernville customers to conserve water
Kernville, CA19 hours ago
Bakersfield Fire Department Water Rescue Team deployed to Merced
Bakersfield, CA22 hours ago
Bakersfield men claim they were threatened with ICE after tipping BPD about alleged plot
Bakersfield, CA16 hours ago
Evacuation order issued for 2 Tulare County communities
Exeter, CA18 hours ago
Evacuation order issued for Kernville, Riverkern, Tillie Creek, Wofford Heights areas: Kern County FD
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Upcoming TRIP projects are scheduled for Bakersfield's roads
Bakersfield, CA21 hours ago
Kern River water levels rise 17 feet during rain storm in Kernville
Kernville, CA19 hours ago
A major storm is approaching, organizations offering help
Kernville, CA1 day ago
BPD searches for 2 people suspected of theft, fraud
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
No injuries, deaths reported in Tehachapi train derailment
Tehachapi, CA2 days ago
Evacuation warning issued for Riverkern, Kernville ahead of storm, shelter open in Lake Isabella
Kernville, CA1 day ago
BPD: Bakersfield home robberies connected, targeting seniors
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Kern County Probation arrest 44-year-old man, seizes 17 guns
Bakersfield, CA18 hours ago
Woman hit and killed on South Union Feb. 7 identified
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Golden Empire Most Wanted: March 9, 2023
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Reported threat to McAuliffe Elementary deemed not credible
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Coroner releases identification of man shot, killed in Rosamond
Rosamond, CA2 days ago
BPD searching for at-risk missing 15-year-old
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy