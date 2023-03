Ava Myers scored 14 points and Mya Robinson added 10 as the second-seeded Troy Buchanan girls basketball team defeated third-seeded Timberland 46-31 in the Class 6 District 4 championship game on Tuesday night at Francis Howell High School.

The Trojans (19-9), who earned their third win of the season against Timberland, advance to face top-ranked Incarnate Word Academy (29-0) in the Class 6 quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Lindenwood University.

Timberland (19-10) earned a spot in the district championship game after knocking off No. 1 seed Francis Howell Central 36-33 in the semifinals.

Leah Wilmesmeyer led Timberland with 10 points.

Here is a look at the game from photographer Derrick Docket:

