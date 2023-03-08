Open in App
Valhalla, NY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lohud | The Journal News

Boys basketball: Valhalla races past Burke Catholic to Class B state subregional win

By Eugene Rapay, Rockland/Westchester Journal News,

3 days ago

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS - At first it was close, but then a blink and a flash later, the Valhalla Vikings built up a commanding lead and ran away to the NYSPHSAA Class B regional finals.

It's just how the Vikings roll.

They disoriented and disrupted Section 9 champion Burke Catholic in Tuesday night's NYSPHSAA Class B subregional at Yorktown, winning 70-56 on Tuesday night.

"We played well," Valhalla guard Julian Amorosa said. "Our defense was good, and we're just ready to get back to work. We're just hungrier than the other team, when it comes to getting the ball. We just want it more."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8rGA_0lBFvexD00

Class D: South Kortright tandem combines for 65 in win over Section 1's Greenburgh-North Castle

High school basketball: With successful return of championship week to county center, Section 1 sports is fully back to normal

Valhalla: Vikings overwhelm Byram Hills in long-awaited rematch to win Section 1 Class B title

After an even first quarter, Valhalla closed on a big run to end the second quarter for a 38-24 halftime lead, then the Vikings built off of that with another big third-quarter run to push their lead well into the 20s.

They asserted themselves on the glass, but especially on the defensive end of the court.

The Vikings swarmed all over the floor, generating steals and baskets off turnovers in the same way they built their lead – a blink-and-you'll-miss-it manner as they run in transition after getting a steal.

"We do a lot of double teaming and stuff to get the ball out of people's hands," Valhalla guard Devan Cooper said. "If they don't want to play fast, we make them play fast."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38umb6_0lBFvexD00

The Eagles didn't go away quietly, getting late threes and baskets, but the deficit was too great to overcome. They trailed by as much as 25, but worked to get it down to as low as 13.

"We had constant ball pressure, and we had two good spurts before halftime and right after halftime," Valhalla coach Richard Clinchy said. "Other than that, it was an even game though. That's a super well-coached team. They had a great season, all sorts of upsets, and I knew they'd be good. We just had to get some room on them, and it's the full-court game that we're good at."

What it means

The Vikings are back in the Class B state regional finals for the first time since 2009, which is also the last time they won a gold ball. They hope to eclipse that team, though, and make it to Glens Falls.

Valhalla will play the Long Island champion on Friday. Section 8 winner Malverne and Section 11's Southhampton will face off on Wednesday at Hofstra University.

The location of Friday's Class B state regional final will be dependent on the winner of the Malverne-Southampton game. If Malverne wins, the Vikings will face them at Farmingdale State. If Southampton wins, the game will be hosted by Eastport-South Manor instead in Section 11.

Player of the game

Julian Amorosa, Valhalla: His scoring, defense and rebounding from the guard position provided a major boost for the Vikings. Amorosa's instincts on reading the glass was on display, as he was able to rebound over bigger or multiple opponents for putback scores. Amorosa led Valhalla with 22 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and five steals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZoz8_0lBFvexD00

By the numbers

Valhalla (24-1) – Basiaka Butcher had 18 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Devan Cooper chipped in 17 points, four assists and two steals.

Burke Catholic (12-11) – Ryan Shust had 16 points, four rebounds and three assists. Jack O'Boyle added 16 points. Jake DeMaro had 14 points and four steals.

They said it

"I said a lot of teams don't win this game, because you just won a section championship and now it's, 'oh, you're a regional semifinalist,' and at some point people get tired," Clinchy said of how his team was able to turn the page. "It's the game to get to the game to get to Glens Falls, and that's the motivating thing. We compete all the time. 14 guys, 32 minutes, and that's it, nothing else is acceptable. They do come through each time."

"We're really looking forward to it," Amorosa said of Friday's regional final. "It's been a long time since a Valhalla team has done this, so we want to be the first."

Fresh off of their first gold ball in over a decade, they didn't plan on flaming out in the state playoffs, but rather keep their journey going the same way they reached this point, with intense high-tempo play and suffocating defense.

Follow Eugene Rapay on Twitter at @erapay5 and on Instagram at @byeugenerapay.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Boys basketball: Valhalla races past Burke Catholic to Class B state subregional win

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Yorktown, NY newsLocal Yorktown, NY
$94K Raised for Yorktown Family That Lost Home in Fire
Mohegan Lake, NY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wrestle-off conflict at heart of Dave Bell’s resignation as Bergen Catholic coach
Oradell, NJ17 hours ago
St. John’s fires men’s basketball coach Mike Anderson
New York City, NY22 hours ago
Iona Coach Rick Pitino Dines at Atlantic City, NJ, Hot Spot
Atlantic City, NJ2 days ago
Meet Westchester’s Golf Family of the Year
Briarcliff Manor, NY2 days ago
Rockland radio host brings '50s-era music with doo-wop hits
Nanuet, NY21 hours ago
New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson Delivers His Final State of the City Address
New Rochelle, NY1 day ago
What Happened: Threat To “Blow People Up” At HV School
Chester, NY2 days ago
City of White Plains Announces Police Officer Exam
White Plains, NY1 day ago
Garvan’s Gastropub: A Deliciously Quirky Culinary Experience in New Paltz, NY
New Paltz, NY2 days ago
7 Top Rated Auto Mechanics in Poughkeepsie, New York
Poughkeepsie, NY1 day ago
Popular Eatery Sets Official Opening Date In Westchester: First Location In County
Hartsdale, NY23 hours ago
NY Mets Announce March 25 as First-Ever Amazin' Day: How to Get Free Stuff, Events and More
New York City, NY1 day ago
Best restaurants in Poughkeepsie, according to Yelp
Poughkeepsie, NY2 days ago
16 guns, 86 High-Capacity Magazines Found In Hudson Valley Home
Hastings-on-hudson, NY20 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of student attacked speaks after highly publicized fight at Arlington HS
Arlington, NY1 day ago
Former Grey Goose exec lists Greenwich home for $34M
Greenwich, CT3 days ago
Miami firm picks up Westchester warehouse, dev site for $30M
Armonk, NY4 days ago
Trench Collapse Traps Victim At Westchester Residence
Yonkers, NY21 hours ago
Dun-dun: 'Law & Order: SVU' films in Nyack
Nyack, NY21 hours ago
Ed Day Highlights Mall Woes, Affordable Housing, Firefighter Protection In 2023 State of the County Address
Clarkstown, NY2 days ago
The 5 Victims of the Fatal Fire in Spring Valley Have been Identified
Spring Valley, NY3 days ago
Ulta Thief Swipes $8,761 In Fragrances, Captured After Running Across GS Parkway: Montvale PD
Montvale, NJ1 day ago
Long Island man fatally shot in driveway of his home: police
Bay Shore, NY1 day ago
East Meadow school board promises investigation following outrage over controversial claims made by assistant superintendent
East Meadow, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy