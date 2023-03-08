Draymond Green Blooper Is Going Viral

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 137-128 in Oklahoma.

Their road struggles continue, as they are now 7-25 in the 32 games they have played away from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

During the game, four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green had a blooper that is going viral.

The former Michigan State star was seen calling for the ball, and when he didn't get it, he appeared to give up on the play.

In the end, the sequence ended up as a turnover for the Warriors.

Green finished his night with 11 points, one rebound, 11 assists and one steal in 33 minutes of playing time.

With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 34-32 in 66 games.

They had been on a five-game winning streak before losing 113-105 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon.

Therefore, they are now in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Steph Curry had an unbelievable game, putting up 40 points, six rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes.

The two-time MVP also shot 10/16 from the three-point range.

As for the Thunder, they improved to 31-34 in 65 games with the victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 33 points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals in 36 minutes.

The Warriors will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.

Last season, they beat the Grizzlies in the second round of the NBA Playoffs in six games.