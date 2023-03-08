OHSAA boys basketball: Northside Christian advances to regional final; Patriot Prep falls

ATHENS — All things considered, Northside Christian felt fortunate to get out of Ohio University’s Convocation Center with a 66-56 win over pesky Franklin Furnace Green in a Division IV regional semifinal Tuesday night.

The final numbers indicate the dominance with which the Lions controlled much of the game. They outscored the Bobcats 36-30 in the paint, held Green big man Levi Sampson to 4-for-18 shooting from the floor and led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter.

But every time Northside Christian appeared to put the game away, Green responded, getting as close as 57-52 with 3 minutes left before the Lions made all six free throws down the stretch and advanced to their first regional final.

“We’re known for speeding up the game a little bit, but our coaches told us to settle down and take advantage of getting to the basket and drawing the foul,” said Lions center Landon Vanderwarker, who scored a game-high 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds. “Once we started speeding up the game, we made mistakes. When we slowed it down, took our time and swung the ball, we got wide-open layups, wide open 3s and we could post up, (make) backdoor cuts, everything.”

Josh Cook added 15 points, nine of which came on three first-quarter 3-pointers that gave the Lions the lead for good, and Diamauntae Jackson contributed 14 points and five rebounds to advance Northside Christian (23-3) into Friday’s regional final against Berlin Hiland (18-9) at OU.

Vanderwarker sat almost the entire third quarter with four fouls, but Northside Christian’s lead hovered between 10 and 14 until late.

“We played some gritty ball out there,” said Cook, who also made five steals. “We were getting a little worried without Landon for a while because he’s 6-7, but it showed us a lot that we could go out and compete well without our biggest player.”

Trel Jackson added 10 points and five assists for the Lions.

Gabe McBee’s 18 points led Green (20-6). Sampson, who is 6-4, had 12 points — his regular-season average was 22.8 — and nine rebounds and Jon Knapp finished with 14 points.

“Throughout this whole tournament run, we’ve gotten off to good starts, but we didn’t tonight,” Green coach J.D. King said. “We got some great looks in transition in the fourth, but we were kind of gassed at that point.”

Jackson Center 54, Patriot Prep 45

KETTERING — Eagles coach Curt Caffey had a message for his players after a Division IV regional semifinal loss at Fairmont's Trent Arena.

Caffey, who also serves as the school’s athletic director, told his players to walk out of the locker room with pride.

Patriot Prep (19-7) finished with the most wins in program history and won its first district title.

“I told them to be proud of the journey and where we came from,” Caffey said. “They made history at the school. They won district for the first time. We just didn’t bring it all this game. Kudos to Jackson Center, they played hard. They played the whole game. I told them when they leave this locker room, leave with your head up and be proud of what you did.”

Jackson Center (25-1) will play Russia in the regional final Friday. Senior guard Jace Mullenhour hit four 3-pointers and finished with 32 points to lead the Tigers.

Senior guard/forward Keith Prysock Jr. scored 15 points to lead Patriot Prep, and junior guard Christian Stokes added 10.

Patriot Prep fell behind 20-10 early in the second quarter before cutting the deficit to 21-19 at halftime.

Jackson Center opened a double-digit lead early in the fourth and the Eagles could not respond.

Prysock played on the junior varsity as a freshman before transferring to Reynoldsburg for his sophomore year. When Prysock failed to make the Reynoldsburg team, he decided to return to Patriot Prep for his junior year.

“They allowed me back and I was happy to be here,” said Prysock, a first-team all-district honoree who played primarily at the AAU level as a sophomore.

Stokes was third-team all-district and junior guard/forward Dominic Sammons was honorable mention all-district.