Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs. Thunder Game

By Joey Linn,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luB2b_0lBFur9D00

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry made history in a loss to the OKC Thunder

While the Golden State Warriors suffered another road loss on Tuesday night, superstar point guard Steph Curry made history vs. the OKC Thunder. With his big night vs. OKC, Curry became the only player in NBA history with at least 10 made threes in a game at age 34 or older.

Curry's last game of at least 10 made threes came on May 8th of 2021, so it has been almost two calendar years since the superstar point guard reached double-digit makes from deep, and he is now the only player to do it at age 34 or older.

It was a dominant performance from Steph Curry, who finished the night with 40 points in the loss. The Warriors cannot shake their road woes, and are now 0-2 since Curry's return from injury, with both games coming away from Chase Center. While home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs is not entirely out of reach for the Warriors, it is becoming less likely with each loss, which means the team must fix their road struggles if they want to make any noise in the postseason at all.

A historically great road team in the postseason during their dynasty, this Warriors core has proven the ability to win big games away from home when it matters most, but that ability has evaded them for much of this season.

It was a historical performance on Tuesday night for the soon-to-be 35 year old Steph Curry, but it wasn't enough to get a win against OKC.

