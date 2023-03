JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Girls Basketball team lost to Monroe-Woodbury in the Class AA sub regionals by a score of 53-51.

The Patriots led by as many as 8 in the fourth quarter but could not hold off a late surge from the Crusaders.

Watch the highlights above!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.