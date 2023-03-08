Open in App
Agawam, MA
WWLP

How to prevent fires in your shed

By Kristina D'Amours,

3 days ago

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A deadly fire in Agawam Saturday morning led to the death of one person and injured another.

One person dead following shed fire in Agawam

The cause of the fire is still being investigated but it was determined to have started in a shed where power equipment, gasoline, and other items were stored.

“The shed that I have is well-ventilated and that just would never cross my mind,” said Agawam resident Trevor Bathel.

But local fire departments say shed fires are more common than you think.

“All the time,” says Lt. Tony Spear of the West Springfield Fire Department. He told 22News,” As we get closer to spring, you are going to start seeing the lawn mowers being worked on, the yard tools being tuned up…. if you are going to be doing those things, make sure you understand what you are working on.”

Flammable items, like fuel and even furniture, are often stored in sheds and if they are stored improperly, experts say the fire risk increases. Additional risks include electrical appliances and even direct sunlight into a shed.

But here is what you can do to help minimize the risk:

• Make sure to properly store fuel and other flammable liquids in sealed and labeled containers

• In addition, the placement of your fuel is important

• Make sure it’s never near flames or sparks, combustible materials, and even fertilizers

• Check, electronics or wiring in the shed for any issues

• Power sockets are not to be overloaded

• Fuel vapors can also be very dangerous, so make sure your shed is well ventilated

Fire experts also say installing a heat alarm in your shed can help alert you if the temperature rises too high.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

