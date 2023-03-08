Open in App
Memphis, TN
WREG

Woman accused of running over husband

By Melissa Moon,

3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after police say she intentionally ran over her husband with her car.

Police said they found the victim lying face down on the sidewalk unresponsive in the 1400 block of Vollintine last month.

The victim said a female in a White Chevy Cruze drove onto the sidewalk on purpose and ran over him. The victim identified the driver as his wife, Anitra Hayes.

He said Hayes drove away, but returned, stood over his body, and yelled at him. She was gone when police got there.

Investigators said the victim was able to give them a tag number to the Chevy Cruze that came back registered to Hayes.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but there is no update on his condition.

Hayes is scheduled to appear before a judge on Wednesday.

