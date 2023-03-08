Open in App
Georgia State
Scorebook Live

Vote now: Who is the best 1st baseman in Georgia high school baseball?

By Darren Nichols,

3 days ago

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – A quality first-baseman makes the entire infield look good. His ability to stretch and scoop can make up for those slightly, and sometimes not so slightly, off-target throws. He is also usually one of his team's top power hitters.

With the 2023 high school baseball season underway in Georgia, we want your opinion on who is the best first baseman in the state.

We have compiled the following list of nine first-basemen we feel should be in contention for this honor, as well as an explanation of why we selected them. Take time to make your opinion heard by voting in our poll on who is the best first baseman in Georgia high school baseball.

Pete Craska, Mount Paran Christian

Standing at 6-feet-1, 240, Craska has a great frame for first base. The Senior has played great ball during his time with Mount Paran and has helped it win a state title. At the plate Craska is a left-hand power hitter with a max recorded exit velo of 103 mph. The standout first baseman has a verbal commitment with Georgia Tech.

Samuel Parker, Kennesaw Mountain

The Georgia State commit has been killing it for the Mustangs. At 6-feet-4, 210 lbs., he is the ideal height for a first baseman. Parker uniquely hits and throws left-handed, and his bat is very versatile. He can hit for power and spray it to all parts of the park. At his size, Parker runs a 7.17 60-yard dash and at the plate has a max recorded exit velo of 97 mph.

Tyler Neises, Dalton

Neises is our second Georgia Tech commit on the list and if you’ve seen him play you would know why the Yellow Jackets are happy to have him. In his 6-foot-4 frame and at 215 lbs., he has all the power in the world at the plate. He currently leads Dalton in batting average (.545), on base percentage (.737), home runs (3), stolen bases (8), runs, hits, and RBIs. Defensively he uses his long frame and 6.96 60-yard dash speed and athleticism to make plays the average first baseman only dreams of.

Kaden Brown, Sandy Creek

Brown is one of the best first basemen in the state and Sandy Creek is glad to have him. He currently leads his team in batting average (.593), on base percentage, .711, home runs (4), and RBIs (15). After he is done tearing it up on the high school diamond, Brown will play for Kennesaw State.

William Hampton, Calvary Day

Hampton is the first junior to make this list and for good reason. The lefty is a beast on the field for the Cavaliers. He leads his team in on base percentage (.528), runs (11), slugging percentage (.680) and home runs. Hampton is also stout defensively and one of Calvary Day’s best pitchers as well. He has a team-best 1.87 ERA.

Caleb Hughes, Etowah

Hughes has been one of the top first basemen with Etowah. The junior is currently an Etowah Eagle but is committed to be a Southern Mississippi Golden Eagle. Hughes has great feel at first base and his 6-foot-1 frame and arm length help catching balls that are normally out of reach.

Alex Karst, Campbell

Karst is the tallest first baseman on our list, standing at 6-feet-8. At that height, Karst isn’t clumsy. Actually, he moves very well and ran a 7.1 in the 60. Karst packs some power at the plate and spreads it all around the field. The senior will find himself in a Kennesaw State uniform once he graduates and it's well deserved.

Samuel Bradley, Jackson County

Bradley does a great job of holding down the first base position for Jackson County. He has been an enormous bright spot for Jackson County and his play has stood out so much that the University of Kentucky gave him a scholarship in his junior season. Bradley uses his 6-foot-4 frame to help defensively and he packs a lot of power at the plate.

Brock Bergey, Marist

Bergey is the only sophomore on the list, but age isn’t anything but a number. At 16 years old Bergey stands at 6-feet-2 and can compete with the best of them. He is committed to UGA and has stood out on the tournament scene playing for the ATL Lightning and has been a bright spot-on Marist’s roster.

