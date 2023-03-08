Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
See more from this location?
New York Post

Mystery surrounds missing GA dad found wrapped in carpet — even after cause of death revealed

By Allie Griffin,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4Oq7_0lBFpPjc00

The Georgia father of five whose remains were found in Louisiana Monday reportedly died of an accidental overdose — but how his body ended up wrapped in a rolled-up carpet in an empty lot remains a mystery.

The family of Nathan Millard, 42, said investigators told them Tuesday that he likely died of an overdose, local CBS affiliate station WAFB reported.

Baton Rouge police officials said they do not suspect foul play, though Millard’s official cause of death is pending the completion of a full autopsy.

“There were no signs of internal or external trauma,” Cpt. Kevin Heinz said during a press conference Tuesday.

However, police are still investigating how Millard’s body ended up dumped in a vacant lot in Baton Rouge — and why his remains were wrapped in plastic and rolled in a carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EbOl9_0lBFpPjc00
Nathan Millard was reported missing on Feb. 23.
Baton Rouge Police Department/Facebook

Heinz said police believe Millard died at another location and a person moved his body to the lot.

“There doesn’t appear to be any foul play at this point,” Heinz said. “I know that he was placed there, obviously by another individual. We’d like to know who and why.”

Investigators previously said Millard’s debit card was used by an individual — possibly a homeless person — to withdraw cash from multiple ATMs within the city, according to 11Alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hkv3_0lBFpPjc00
The Georgia father had been in Baton Rouge, LA on a business trip.
Family Handout

His wallet and phone were found on the ground in a separate location from his remains, Millard’s widow Amber said.

Millard was visiting Baton Rouge to stake out a prospective gig for his Conyers-based construction company. He had gone to a Louisiana State University basketball game and an Irish pub with a client the night of Feb. 22.

He left the bar alone around 11:30 p.m. to return to his hotel room a short distance away but was not heard from the next morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXSrw_0lBFpPjc00
His body was found more than a week after he disappeared on March 6.
Google Maps

Police revealed Tuesday that Millard went to a Greyhound bus station about an hour after leaving the bar. A security guard there offered to call him a ride or call police, but he declined.

“He didn’t appear to be in distress. She just felt as though he was out of place,” Heinz said of the guard. “He declined that offer and he left there under his own accord.”

Investigators were able to piece together Millard’s movements in the following hours through surveillance footage from local businesses in the city. He was last seen alive on camera around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 23, the police captain said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37cLCx_0lBFpPjc00
Police said they do not suspect foul play was involved, but believe someone moved his body.
Texas EquuSearch

That same morning, Millard’s client called police to request a welfare check on him at 9 a.m. when Millard failed to show up to their meeting and didn’t respond to messages.

His body was found more than a week later around 3:30 a.m. on March 6, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g2G7U_0lBFpPjc00
Millard had gone to a Louisiana State University basketball game and an Irish pub with a client the night of Feb. 22.
Texas EquuSearch

Millard leaves behind his wife Amber, their 7-year-old daughter, two teenage sons from a previous marriage and two teenage stepsons.

Amber said she last spoke with her husband when he FaceTimed her to show her the seats he and his client secured for the LSU basketball game.

“It was not anything I ever thought would be my last call,” Amber said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Man who found Georgia dad Nathan Millard’s body describes grisly scene
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Video shows GA dad Nathan Millard with mystery man in Baton Rouge before going missing
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Debbie Collier autopsy reveals burns to 80% of her body, no explanation of suicide
Athens, GA19 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Body of child, second twin brother, recovered off coast of Texas: report
Galveston, TX2 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL4 days ago
Pregnant Chicago woman killed while trying to pull off robbery: report
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Madison Brooks death: Leaked video of LSU student triggers family outrage
Baton Rouge, LA15 days ago
15-Year-Old Georgia Girl Is Apparently Shot in Head While in Bed, 3 Suspects Arrested
Peachtree City, GA16 days ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD3 days ago
Widow of U.S. lawyer found dead in Mexico on "strange" incident before his death
Los Angeles, CA29 days ago
Who is Brooklynn White? What we know about Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend
Hilton Head Island, SC5 days ago
Missing NC man found dismembered in concrete barrel behind killer’s home: cops
Sanford, NC28 days ago
Body recovered in the search for missing 13-year-old Texas twins: police
Galveston, TX4 days ago
Woman dies in car accident after family appears in doc about sister’s crash
Newport, NY2 days ago
A New York nurse was fired after parents captured video of her slamming their 2-day-old baby in a hospital bassinet
New York City, NY13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy