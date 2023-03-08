Mystery surrounds missing GA dad found wrapped in carpet — even after cause of death revealed

The Georgia father of five whose remains were found in Louisiana Monday reportedly died of an accidental overdose — but how his body ended up wrapped in a rolled-up carpet in an empty lot remains a mystery.

The family of Nathan Millard, 42, said investigators told them Tuesday that he likely died of an overdose, local CBS affiliate station WAFB reported.

Baton Rouge police officials said they do not suspect foul play, though Millard’s official cause of death is pending the completion of a full autopsy.

“There were no signs of internal or external trauma,” Cpt. Kevin Heinz said during a press conference Tuesday.

However, police are still investigating how Millard’s body ended up dumped in a vacant lot in Baton Rouge — and why his remains were wrapped in plastic and rolled in a carpet.

Heinz said police believe Millard died at another location and a person moved his body to the lot.

“There doesn’t appear to be any foul play at this point,” Heinz said. “I know that he was placed there, obviously by another individual. We’d like to know who and why.”

Investigators previously said Millard’s debit card was used by an individual — possibly a homeless person — to withdraw cash from multiple ATMs within the city, according to 11Alive.

His wallet and phone were found on the ground in a separate location from his remains, Millard’s widow Amber said.

Millard was visiting Baton Rouge to stake out a prospective gig for his Conyers-based construction company. He had gone to a Louisiana State University basketball game and an Irish pub with a client the night of Feb. 22.

He left the bar alone around 11:30 p.m. to return to his hotel room a short distance away but was not heard from the next morning.

Police revealed Tuesday that Millard went to a Greyhound bus station about an hour after leaving the bar. A security guard there offered to call him a ride or call police, but he declined.

“He didn’t appear to be in distress. She just felt as though he was out of place,” Heinz said of the guard. “He declined that offer and he left there under his own accord.”

Investigators were able to piece together Millard’s movements in the following hours through surveillance footage from local businesses in the city. He was last seen alive on camera around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 23, the police captain said.

That same morning, Millard’s client called police to request a welfare check on him at 9 a.m. when Millard failed to show up to their meeting and didn’t respond to messages.

His body was found more than a week later around 3:30 a.m. on March 6, police said.

Millard leaves behind his wife Amber, their 7-year-old daughter, two teenage sons from a previous marriage and two teenage stepsons.

Amber said she last spoke with her husband when he FaceTimed her to show her the seats he and his client secured for the LSU basketball game.

“It was not anything I ever thought would be my last call,” Amber said.