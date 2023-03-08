Schenectady County to appoint new veteran services director

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber

SCHENECTADY — Schenectady County will soon have a new director of veteran services.

The county’s Committee of Military Affairs and Veterans on Monday advanced a resolution to appoint Jesus Santiago to the position, replacing the retiring William Frank Jr., who served in the role for the past 13 years. The full legislature is expected to approve the appointment at its meeting next week. Santiago will earn a salary of $61,346 in his new role.

“I’m humbled and I’m very grateful for this opportunity to serve once again,” Santiago said.

A veteran of the U.S. Military Police and Security Forces for eight years beginning in 1996, Santiago went on to serve as a member of the New York Air National Guard in Scotia between 2011 and 2015, where he led a team of 28 trainees conducted audits and helped deliver supplies to residents of New York City in the wake of Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

During his time with the Air National Guard, Santiago graduated from SUNY Empire with a bachelor degree in political science and government. He eventually left the military and worked as a loss prevention officer for Shoprite Supermarkets before joining the county as a veterans service representative in 2020.

“Throughout my 13 years of military service, both in the army and air force, two things came to mind, none more important than selfless service,” Santiago said. “That’s going to be pushing forward for me in this next role.”

Santiago went on to praise Frank, adding that he has been tasked with filling “a very big pair of shoes.”

Frank has served as the director of the county’s veterans service agency since 2010 and has worked to implement a series of programs to honor and benefit veterans during that time. On Monday, he praised Santiago.

“I really feel that the county veterans are going to be in good hands under Jesus’ tutelage,” he said.

During his tenure, Frank helped create the county’s Honor A Veteran Program in 2017, and oversaw the construction of a Vietnam War memorial on the campus of SUNY Schenectady.

County veterans have received more than $630 million from the U.S. Veteran Affairs Department since Frank was appointed, including monies for disability, education and insurance benefits.

He praised the county’s work in servicing veterans, but noted more need to be done, particularly when it comes to supporting those facing mental health crisis, noting around 20 veterans die by suicide each day.

The county is in the process of establishing a peer-to-peer support program designed to support veterans facing mental health struggles.

“There is more than their should be in the rate of suicide among veterans,” Frank said.

