The Winchesters EP Is Hopeful For a Season 2 Renewal

The CW's Supernatural spinoff prequel The Winchesters aired its Season 1 finale Tuesday night on the network , and while the episode gave fans a lot of great moments and things they really wanted there were some things that left fans a bit worried as well -- particularly how everything wrapped up. For many fans, the episode ended in a way that felt almost too resolved and more like a series finale than a traditional season finale and considering that the network has yet to announce The Winchester s' fate, what's next for John and Mary and the rest of The Monster Club feels very up in the air. However, speaking with TVLine , series executive producer Robbie Thompson said he has more story to tell and he's hopeful he will have the chance to.

"That's a great question, and I'm going to be judicious with my answer because I don't know what's going to happen, obviously, [at The CW ]. I don't think anybody does at this point. These are interesting times, as the kids say. We looked at [our first season] as chapters, and this first 13 episodes, whether we were going to get only 13 or 22, we wanted to end this chapter, both on the emotional side with Dean and on the plot side with the Akrida. That was by design, and some of it is exactly what you just said, which was this was the big romance of the, for lack of a better word, meet-cute of it all, and to me, it was an ending [to] that part of the story," he said. "In terms of where we can go, the scale of this was, "It's the end of the world," and all of the normal hijinks. But that also kind of matches the scale of what you feel when you're in that young romance, where you're like, "Oh, my God, it's us versus the world." In success in a Season 2, without spoiling anything, we certainly know where we would want to go, and I think maybe you and I even talked about this as well when we spoke earlier [this season], the romance of this was always what was most appealing to me as a writer because I'd never really written much of that stuff in my career. The first act of that is always the meeting and the falling in love and the intensity of that. But then it's a question of how do you sustain it, and what does that look like, especially in a universe where monsters are real? And so, we have an incredible opportunity, given a chance to tell more story, to really get into the meat of what it means to be in a relationship in this kind of context, what it means to sustain love, not just fall in love."

He continued, "It's one of the reasons why we ended it the way we did. We didn't really change anything when we found out we were only going to be 13 episodes. We wanted it to feel like this chapter had closed and that the plot mechanics had closed, but that, emotionally, there was room for more story. There's so much more story to tell about where these two kids go. And because now, as Dean says at the end of the episode, they have a chance to write their own story that doesn't have to be necessarily what happened on our version of Supernatural , we have an opportunity to really go into some interesting places. I'm hopeful that we get a chance to do that."

What is The Winchesters about?

According to the series' official description, "Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line not only to save their love, but the entire world." The series is set to dive into the couple's origin story and will be narrated by Dean.

Who stars in The Winchesters ?

The Winchesters stars Drake Rodger as John Winchester, Meg Donnelly as Mary Campbell, Bianca Kajilich as Millie Winchester, Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, and Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez. It was also recently announced that Bridget Regan, who may be best known to The CW audiences for her appearance as Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy on Batwoman , had been cast as Rockin' Roxy, a character described as a "honey-voiced pirate radio DJ" who has taken over the airwaves in Lawrence, Kansas to "broadcast a wicked new sound. Not surprisingly, being the world of Supernatural and all, Roxy's listeners aren't all of the human variety."