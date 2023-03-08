Open in App
Pikeville, KY
See more from this location?
WANE 15

Huntington University stunned by Pikeville

By Huntington University Sports Information,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QODUZ_0lBFjUMd00

ALEXANDRIA, La. – The #15 HU men’s basketball team’s season came to a shocking end Tuesday afternoon in first round action the NAIA National Tournament. As the top seed in the Alexandria bracket, the Foresters struggled to find any sort of rhythm to which Pikeville took full advantage to the tune of a 71-66 upset.

It was Huntington’s second lowest scoring output of the season, nearly 20 points below their season average. The obvious culprit in HU’s demise was what went on downtown. The Foresters came into the contest knocking down nearly nine three-pointers a game at a clip of 38.5 percent but on this given day, Alford’s crew went 4-for-25 for 16.0 percent.

Despite their shooting woes, HU still managed to lead the majority of the first period which included an eight-point discrepancy of 17-9 midway through the frame. By halftime the difference was 31-28 with Huntington on top.

After the Bears tied things up at 33-33 to start the second half, Zach Goodline and Landen Jordan put the team on their back by scoring nine of HU’s next 12 points to sprint in front 45-37 by the 15-minute mark. It felt like the heavy favorite was turning a corner but within three minutes things started to derail for the Foresters as Jordan took a permanent seat on the bench after fouling out with more than 12 minutes to go.

Pikeville spent the next four minutes pulling even with Huntington for a 56-56 deadlock with eight minutes to go. HU would take a brief lead at the six-minute mark before the Bears bullied their way back on top and then hung on for the win with the final score proving their largest lead of the contest.

Goodline topped all scorers with 22 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists. Lane Sparks added 15 points. Jordan chipped in 13 while Ben Humrichous tossed in 12 and grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds.

Pikeville was led by Teddy Parham’s 19 points while Korbin Spencer and Devin Collins finished with 13 points each.

HU wraps up the year with an overall record of 24-8.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Trine falls to NYU at DIII Sweet Sixteen
Angola, IN20 hours ago
Leo grad Davison leads Indiana Tech to NAIA Sweet 16
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Carroll’s Armstrong, Jones, Stromberg, Swedzinski sign
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Indiana Tech women fall to Briar Cliff in second round
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Grace College tops Madonna to earns spot in Sweet 16
Winona Lake, IN2 days ago
Lakewood Park’s Korte signs with Saint Francis tennis
Auburn, IN2 days ago
Homestead’s Pequignot, Shoppell, Tinkel, Wilson, Yoder sign
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Columbia City’s Schaekel signs to swim at Valparaiso
Columbia City, IN2 days ago
Procession underway for Master Trooper James Bailey
Garrett, IN4 hours ago
Mad Ants fall to Motor City in wild finish
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
TinCaps to honor Fort Wayne Daisies, highlight memories shared by family
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Another big country concert coming to Pikeville in Fall 2023
Pikeville, KY4 days ago
Longtime Komets usher dies after collapse at game, GoFundMe set up to help his family
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
New subdivision coming to east Allen County
Fort Wayne, IN23 hours ago
Floyd man dies after being struck by car
Ivel, KY3 days ago
Ky. man faces charges in decade-old Ind. slaying
Kokomo, IN2 days ago
Police: Evansville driver involved in fatal pedestrian crash
Evansville, IN2 days ago
“I’m here. We messed up. I own it:” Bluffton rehab facility promises change following complaints
Bluffton, IN3 days ago
Former Fort Wayne Zoo ponies will join Farmers Market this summer
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
2 shot in Cass County after family fight leads to gunfire
Walton, IN1 day ago
Rain and snow showers are on the way to central Indiana
Kokomo, IN2 days ago
Food City to build new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Kentucky to replace existing store
South Williamson, KY5 days ago
Semi collides with INDOT truck on U.S. 31 in Kokomo
Kokomo, IN3 days ago
Terry D. Sands appears in DeKalb County Court, judge withholds bail
Marion, IN1 day ago
1 dead in crash involving semi near Kendallville
Kendallville, IN3 days ago
15 Fury Alert Day Today: How much snow did we get?
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Teacher accused of having inappropriate contact with teen student
Louisa, KY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy