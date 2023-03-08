Volunteers set up flags in preparation for guardsman’s funeral in Joelton

JOELTON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fallen Tennessee National Guardsman’s family joined volunteers Tuesday to plant flags ahead of his funeral.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham will be laid to rest this week. He and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph died last month when their helicopter crashed on a training mission in Alabama.

A group called Flagman’s Mission Continues headed to First Baptist Church of Joelton Tuesday with more than 600 flags.

“Every time our flags fly, not only are they flying in honor of the heroes today or this week but also in memory of all the heroes they’ve flown for in the past 17 years and we’re honored and humbled to be able to provide that service,” said Jeff Hastings of Flagman’s Mission Continues.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The cause of the helicopter crash is still under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.