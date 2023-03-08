Open in App
Houston, TX
Inside The Rockets

Rockets' Two-Game Win Streak Ends In Loss vs. Nets

By Coty M. Davis,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQk1t_0lBFhn7800

The Houston Rockets' two-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday night in a loss to the Nets.

HOUSTON — Coach Stephen Silas said before the game that consistency is the next challenge for his young corps. Unfortunately for the Houston Rockets, an old issue arose Tuesday night in a 118-96 loss to the Brooklyn Nets inside the Toyota Center.

Turnovers were a major theme for the Rockets. Houston finished the game with 19 turnovers, which converted into 21 points for the Nets.

Behind the play of Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, the Rockets jumped out to an early 12-2 lead four minutes into the first quarter. But midway through the period, the Rockets began to turn the ball over at an alarming rate.

The Nets began to cut into their 10-point deficit when Houston ended the period with five turnovers. Houston's inability to take care of the ball led to the Nets outscoring the Rockets 16-0 over the next three minutes. And by halftime, Brooklyn led 59-54.

The Rockets entered the second quarter holding a 32-27 lead.

Sengun scored 10 of his 16 points during the first quarter. He also added 12 rebounds for his 30th career double-double. Green finished with a team-best 25 points on 9-for-21 shooting.

Jabari Smith Jr. contributed 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3PT) and eight rebounds in the loss.

The Rockets could not generate points outside of Green, Sengun and Smith. Houston finished the night shooting 43 . 4 percent from the field, 26.9 percent from deep.

Kevin Porter Jr. struggled following his impressive performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday . He scored eight points on 2-for-11 shooting, to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists in the loss.

Mikal Bridges led the way for the Nets with a game-high 30 points on 9-for-20 shooting from the field and five assists. Spencer Dinwiddie added 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3PT) in the win. Nic Claxton added a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Rockets fail to extend winning streak:

With the loss, the Rockets' two-game winning streak came to an end. The 2021-22 season was the final time Houston held a winning streak of three or more games. The Rockets won seven consecutive games from Nov. 24 to Dec. 8.

Rockets vs. Nets regular-season series:

Tuesday's match marked the first of two regular-season meetings against the Nets. With the loss, the Nets hold a 1-0 series lead . The Rockets will close their two-game regular-season series on March 29 inside the Barclays Center.

Up Next:

The Rockets will play their next game on the road against the Indiana Pacers, Thursday night, inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Rockets will return to the Toyota Center Saturday to face off against the Chicago Bulls. Their contest against the Bulls will mark the first of a six-game homestand.

