Open in App
Ionia County, MI
See more from this location?
WOOD TV8

Sheriff’s office: Don’t fall for this fake jewelry scam

By Demetrios Sanders,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGKkA_0lBFgGQk00

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Fake jewelry scams are on the rise in Ionia County and police are now warning shoppers to think twice before purchasing ‘gold’ on the streets.

Ionia County undersheriff Andrew Bucholtz said the culprits normally work in pairs and target gas stations and store parking lots near highways. Bucholtz said they draw in victims by claiming that they have an emergency.

“I’ve got family members that are hurt, or I’m trying to get back home, I need gas money. Here look, I’m not asking you for something for nothing, here’s some Rolex, or here’s some fancy jewelry, it’s 18 Karat gold, whatever it may be. I’m going to give you a great deal on it,” Bucholtz said.

Deputies: 7 arrested in purse snatching ring

After the jewelry is tested, Bucholtz said it turns out to be fake. It can be a costly mistake for those that make the trade.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n91fu_0lBFgGQk00
    Fake jewelry sold by scammers. (Courtesy Portland Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=478DxR_0lBFgGQk00
    Fake jewelry sold by scammers. (Courtesy Portland Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBSe7_0lBFgGQk00
    Fake jewelry sold by scammers. (Courtesy Portland Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtiIT_0lBFgGQk00
    Fake jewelry sold by scammers. (Courtesy Portland Police Department)

“I’ve seen reports where there’s been thousands, I’ve seen other reports where there’s only hundreds,” Bucholtz said.

Paul Behan, the owner of The Gold and Silver Exchange in Grand Rapids, said he’s seen at least 25 victims of a similar scam come into his stores hoping to cash in on the jewelry they purchased.

“It’s worthless because when they bring it in here to sell it, it’s not even gold. It’s not even close,” Behan said.

Sign up for the News 8 weekly recap newsletter

Behan said it’s not easy to let people know that they were ripped off.

“It’s hard to tell people that they just got screwed, but unfortunately that’s exactly what happened,” Behan said.

Law enforcement is now encouraging shoppers to only purchase jewelry at reputable dealers and to think before they hand over their cash.

“If you’re ever questioning it and you just don’t know, the biggest thing is just stop and back out,” Bucholtz said.

Police in Portland says the suspects have been described as well-dressed and drivers of high-end rental cars. Bucholtz said a few suspects have been identified, but it’s not clear if they are responsible for all of the scams the county is seeing.

If you’ve been a victim of the scam, you’re encouraged to contact Ionia Central Dispatch at 616.527.0400.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Grand Rapids, MI newsLocal Grand Rapids, MI
GRPD: 18-year-old shot, no suspect information
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Police Chase Along US-131 Leads to Arrest of Mail Thieves
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
GRPD concerned about type of weapons used in deadly shooting
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kent County deputies investigate ‘suspicious person’ near Sparta
Sparta, MI21 hours ago
Wife charged with carelessly shooting husband in Ottawa County, lying to authorities
Nunica, MI21 hours ago
Why Would Someone in Southwest Michigan Steal Mail in 2023?
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
Homeowner fatally shoots intruder, Battle Creek Police says
Battle Creek, MI1 day ago
East Lansing police identify person involved in Snapchat threat
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Teen arrested, charged for carjacking near Battle Creek
Battle Creek, MI1 day ago
1 hospitalized after Douglass Twp hit-and-run
Douglass Township, PA1 day ago
No decision made yet on formal charges
Schoolcraft, MI1 day ago
34-year-old man arrested in connection to Lansing shooting
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Montcalm Co. Deputies Looking for Hit and Run Driver
Stanton, MI1 day ago
Suspect in custody after search warrant in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Battle Creek man arrested for 2021 Circle K assault
Battle Creek, MI2 days ago
1 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Berlin Township
Rockford, MI1 day ago
7 teens arrested in connection to Kent Co. purse snatchings
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
‘Why? Why? Why?’ MSU shooter asks in newly released letter
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
FBI: Information wanted in regard to Kalamazoo woman’s disappearance
Portage, MI3 days ago
Drunken driver flees after hitting minivan full of young children in southwest Michigan
Byron Center, MI2 days ago
Face-spitting preceded deadly altercation in Wyoming hotel parking lot, records show
Wyoming, MI2 days ago
New video reveals welfare check at MSU gunman's home before shooting
Lansing, MI3 days ago
More Lansing businesses receive threatening letters
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Fulton man shot and killed after apparently breaking into apartment
Battle Creek, MI1 day ago
Police: 1 injured in shooting in Walker
Walker, MI3 days ago
1 killed, 1 hurt after shooting in busy Grand Rapids neighborhood
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy