LISTEN: A Bad Look for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Met Gala in 2020 AOC/Twitter

The progressive icon didn’t pay her hair person or makeup artist until after the Congressional Ethics Committee started looking into her Met Gala appearance, as a guest of Vogue, in that “Tax the Rich” gown. Meantime, the city’s budget season is heating up and the mayor and the City Council have very different ideas about how much the city should be spending and Eric Adams is fed up with masks. All that and much more from another jam-packed week in New York City gets discussed on the latest episode of THE CITY’s FAQ NYC podcast.

Subscribe to FAQ NYC on Apple , Spotify , or pretty much everywhere podcasts are found.

