“I’m here. We messed up. I own it:” Bluffton rehab facility promises change following complaints By Jada Burtin, 3 days ago

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Bluffton residents held one substance abuse treatment facility accountable at the Bluffton City Council Meeting Tuesday night. Councilmembers heard complaints from ...