Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
JetsCountry

Sauce Spearheads Twitter Campaign Wooing Aaron Rodgers

By Ralph Ventre,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nMBRw_0lBFcPGt00

The Defensive Rookie of the Year would like to see the four-time NFL MVP join the Jets

Sauce Gardner is willing to sacrifice if it means Aaron Rodgers becomes a New York Jet.

On the day when ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that Jets brass was flying to California to meet with the Green Bay quarterback, the Jets' All-Pro cornerback made his pitch to Rodgers through social media.

"Aye @AaronRodgers12 I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead," Gardner said in a tweet.

Gardner didn't intercept Rodgers during the Jets' road win over Green Bay last October, but he led a suffocating defensive effort that limited the Packers to 5.6 yards per pass attempt.

After recording three solo tackles and three passes defensed, Gardner celebrated the 27-10 victory by wearing a cheesehead on his way off the field.

Gardner, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, quickly established himself as an elite defensive back and went on to capture the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Gardner wasn't alone in his attempt to woo Rodgers. Running back Breece Hall , offensive tackle Mekhi Becton and former center Nick Mangold all posted tweets directly mentioning the star quarterback.

In order to bring the four-time NFL MVP to New York , Gang Green would need to reach a trade agreement with Green Bay. Further complicating the matter, Rodgers is reportedly owed $58 million guaranteed on his current contract.

After winning back-to-back MVP honors in 2020 and 2021, Rodgers threw 542 passes for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns to 12 interceptions as Green Bay went 8-9 and missed the playoffs in 2022. Rodgers ranked 11th overall amongst league leaders in total pass yards and his 6.8 yards per pass attempt average was the lowest since the 2015 season.

Follow Jets Country on Twitter ( @NewYorkJetsFN ).

READ MORE:

The Aaron Rodgers Watch Heats Up for Quarterback-needy Jets

Saints Sign Derek Carr, Affecting Jets’ Quest to Find Veteran Quarterback

Seahawks Re-Sign Geno Smith, Eliminating Another Possibility in Jets' Search for Veteran

Jets Have a True No. 1 Option, But Lack Reliable Depth at Wide Receiver Position

Pro Football Hall of Fame Selects Jets to Kick Off 2023 NFL Preseason

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Packers president reveals team stance on Aaron Rodgers trade
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Breaking 49ers Offensive Lineman Extend 2 Years
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN2 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX7 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA22 hours ago
The Richest Town in Wisconsin Has Been Revealed
Middleton, WI3 days ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Capitol Rioter Shocks Judge With 'Ridiculous' Sentencing Statements
Washington, DC22 hours ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ15 hours ago
‘That looks really ugly’: ND lawmakers turn backs on chaplain during prayer
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
Report: Texas Tech expressing serious interest in Rick Pitino
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Bears signing FB Khari Blasingame to 2-year extension
Chicago, IL2 days ago
BREAKING: The Blackhawks Have Announced a Signing
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
10 observations: Hawks blow multi-goal lead, fall to Red Wings
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Green Bay Water approved to supply Village of Pulaski with water
Pulaski, WI19 hours ago
Oshkosh's northwest side could see more housing for the city, but town residents have traffic, visual concerns
Oshkosh, WI2 days ago
Murphy expects Blackhawks participation in Pride Night
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy