Sauce Spearheads Twitter Campaign Wooing Aaron Rodgers

Sauce Gardner is willing to sacrifice if it means Aaron Rodgers becomes a New York Jet.



On the day when ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that Jets brass was flying to California to meet with the Green Bay quarterback, the Jets' All-Pro cornerback made his pitch to Rodgers through social media.



"Aye @AaronRodgers12 I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead," Gardner said in a tweet.

Gardner didn't intercept Rodgers during the Jets' road win over Green Bay last October, but he led a suffocating defensive effort that limited the Packers to 5.6 yards per pass attempt.



After recording three solo tackles and three passes defensed, Gardner celebrated the 27-10 victory by wearing a cheesehead on his way off the field.

Gardner, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, quickly established himself as an elite defensive back and went on to capture the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.



Gardner wasn't alone in his attempt to woo Rodgers. Running back Breece Hall , offensive tackle Mekhi Becton and former center Nick Mangold all posted tweets directly mentioning the star quarterback.

In order to bring the four-time NFL MVP to New York , Gang Green would need to reach a trade agreement with Green Bay. Further complicating the matter, Rodgers is reportedly owed $58 million guaranteed on his current contract.

After winning back-to-back MVP honors in 2020 and 2021, Rodgers threw 542 passes for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns to 12 interceptions as Green Bay went 8-9 and missed the playoffs in 2022. Rodgers ranked 11th overall amongst league leaders in total pass yards and his 6.8 yards per pass attempt average was the lowest since the 2015 season.

