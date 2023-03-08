Open in App
Woodford County, KY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Courier Journal

Woodford County beats Collins for 8th Region title, 1st KHSAA Sweet 16 appearance since 1986

By Jake Adams, Louisville Courier Journal,

3 days ago

NEW CASTLE, Ky. — It was one of the lowest final scores in a regional championship in some time.

But Tuesday night’s Eighth Region boys basketball title game featured stout defense as Woodford County beat Collins , 44-21 at Henry County High School .

What fans got instead was stout defense .

Woodford County survived — the operative word in this one — Collins to punch a ticket to next week’s KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington. It’s the Yellow Jackets’ first Sweet 16 appearance since 1986 , the only other time the program has made it this far.

“It feels great,” regional tournament MVP Jasper Johnson said.

Jason Frakes' ranks: KHSAA Girls Sweet 16 field ranked from 16 to 1

Johnson scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Fifteen of those points came in the second half after Woodford County found a way to convert all of Collins’ missed shots into transition attacks.

The Yellow Jackets (20-12), who have won 15 of their last 18, made four straight buckets and five of their first six shots in the second half, turning a 12-10 deficit into an insurmountable 22-12 lead.

“I think it was a 14-2 run and we had good shots and weren’t making them,” Titans coach Chris Gaither said after a long postgame huddle with his players in the locker room. “That’s how explosive Woodford County can be. They’re really good offensively and defensively.”

Johnson, who averaged 21.1 points entering the game, said the difference after halftime was improved offensive movement in the second half. Makhi Smith scored after a steal in transition and converted the foul shot for a three-point play and Johnson drilled a deep jumper flying around a screen at the elbow, igniting the decisive run.

A venue with history: For Eighth Region boys basketball teams, Henry County's gym is the heartbeat in March

From there, it was all Woodford County defense.

Collins (26-8) shot 29.4% in the first half (5 of 17) and then just 12% (3 of 25) in the second half. The Titans’ leading scorers this season — Kenyon Goodin (4 of 16), Quentin Simmons (0 of 8) and Isaiah Cochran (2 of 8) — combined to shoot just 18.8%.

“We do that to other teams with our defense,” Gaither said.

“They’re a really good defensive team. What they were able to do with North Oldham ( holding them to 41 points ) and what they were able to do against us, they had a lot to do with it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IU9wF_0lBFb6nM00

That Goodin, who came in averaging 19.1 points per game, was held to just eight points after scoring six in the first half further doomed the Titans. Collins, despite the pressure, turned the ball over just six times but couldn’t make any sort of run offensively.

Get your votes in! Who is this week's Louisville high school boys athlete of the week?

“They guard you so well one-on-one, and if you don’t break them down off the dribble well, it makes it even tighter,” Gaither said. “Running your sets, trying to set back screens and get movement, it’s even challenging because they’re hugging and they’re physical.”

Santonio Waide added 13 points for Woodford and Smith chipped in eight points and seven rebounds.

Woodford County faces Sixth Region champion Jeffersontown in the first round of the Sweet 16 at 11 a.m. on March 15.

COLLINS 4              8              5              4 -  21

WOODFORD COUNTY 4              6              16           18 -  44

Collins (26-8) – Quentin Simmons 2, Kiya Ledford 2, Isaiah Cochran 7, Kenyon Goodin 8, Darius Evans 2.

Woodford County (20-12) – Santonio Waide 13, Makhi Smith 8, Jasper Johnson 17, Aden Nelson 2, Ethan Johnson 2, Carson Probst 2.

Follow assistant sports editor Jake Adams on Twitter @jakeadams520 or email him at jadams@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Woodford County beats Collins for 8th Region title, 1st KHSAA Sweet 16 appearance since 1986

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisville, KY newsLocal Louisville, KY
Simmons College of Kentucky Women’s Basketball Team playing for their first National Title
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Louisville picks up late commitment from in-state ATH via class of 2023
Louisville, KY19 hours ago
Louisville Men's Basketball Class of 2023 Commitments
Louisville, KY18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
North Laurel falls to GRC in KHSAA Sweet 16 Quarterfinals
Winchester, KY23 hours ago
On the Verge of Kentucky Hoops History
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Kentucky basketball's draw could be incredible in the NCAA Tournament... | Kentucky Wildcats Podcast
Lexington, KY21 hours ago
WKU’s Stansbury appears to be on the outs. Could this mean Dayvion McKnight comes to Louisville?
Louisville, KY23 hours ago
Kentucky Student Allegations: Where's the Proof?
Lexington, KY13 hours ago
Petition against Lexington Legend name change circulating
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 80-73 SEC Tournament Loss to Vanderbilt
Lexington, KY13 hours ago
Petition created to reverse Lexington Legends’ name change
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Kentucky football: Mark Stoops addresses new-look 2023 Wildcats
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe glorifies God as he's named an All-American again
Lexington, KY2 days ago
ESPN tabs Kentucky transfer as Auburn football newcomer to watch
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Louisville AD Josh Heird Speaks on Kenny Payne's Future
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm on upcoming season: 'I feel good about our team'
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Projecting Louisville Women's Basketball's 2023 NCAA Tournament Draw
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Crash causes backup on I-75 in Lexington
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Owensboro Bar and Three Others in KY Among Nation’s Best Bourbon Bars
Owensboro, KY2 days ago
Mayor trying to lure $100 million Dude Perfect theme park to Louisville
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Kentucky business accused of not paying out money to raffle winners
Nicholasville, KY1 day ago
Juvenile taken into custody on school grounds near Richmond elementary school
Richmond, KY1 day ago
This centuries-old Kentucky tavern visited by Jesse James, Abraham Lincoln erupted in flames in 1998
Bardstown, KY4 days ago
Alex Durham officially joins Caray Grace as co-anchor on WLKY Morning News
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Missing Indiana 14-year-old found safe
Georgetown, IN3 days ago
Police investigation underway after missing Indiana girl found safe
Attica, IN2 days ago
Why does Kentucky Utilities not bury all of their power lines?
Lexington, KY21 hours ago
FCPS says all but four schools will be open Wednesday
Lexington, KY3 days ago
‘It’s going to be 29 degrees tonight’: Lexington residents concerned with continued power outages
Lexington, KY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy