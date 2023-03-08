Open in App
Charlotte, NC
All Hornets

Hornets Stun Knicks, End New York's Nine-Game Winning Streak

By Schuyler Callihan,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJTLh_0lBFaTjN00

The Hornets move to 21-46 on the season.

NEW YORK, N.Y. - It was a rather slow start offensively, but the Charlotte Hornets found themselves in the second half to come away with a 112-105 win over the New York Knicks, snapping their nine-game winning streak.

Fortunately for the Hornets, New York struggled to make shots out of the gate as they fell in love with the three-ball for unknown reasons, going 3/13 from deep to start. They kept shooting it and in the second quarter, those shots started to fall. The Knicks went 6/9 from three-point land in the frame, some of which was a direct result of their ability to get deep into the paint and create space for shooters. R.J. Barrett led the charge in that regard taking the ball strong to the cup time after time, collecting 17 points in the first half.

Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr. each had 11 while Terry Rozier chipped in another eight, but that was about the extent of the offense for Charlotte. At the half, the Hornets trailed, 66-50.

The Hornets solved their offensive issues at the break and attacked the glass on missed shots, punching in 15 second chance points. Rozier caught fire in the third as he was responsible for 13 of Charlotte's 37-point outburst. They continued that momentum in the fourth with a 14-2 run, which allowed them to take the lead on a Gordon Hayward old-fashioned three-point play.

As good as Charlotte was, the Knicks just absolutely imploded down the stretch on the offensive end with just one made field goal in the final four minutes. In the final two, the Knicks were outscored 9-2, thus bringing an end to their winning streak.

The Hornets will conclude its three-game road trip on Thursday in Detroit against the Pistons. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST.

1ST: 21-21

CHA: 8/20 FG | 2/7 3FG | 3/4 FT | 11 REB | 4 AST | 2 TO | 10 PIP

NYK: 8/22 FG | 3/13 3FG | 2/2 FT | 13 REB | 5 AST | 2 TO | 8 PIP

2ND: NYK 66-50

CHA: 20/41 FG | 5/14 3FG | 5/7 FT | 16 REB | 12 AST | 5 TO | 28 PIP

NYK: 24/42 FG | 9/22 3FG | 9/12 FT | 21 REB | 13 AST | 3 TO | 28 PIP

3RD: NYK 89-87

CHA: 34/66 FG | 9/25 3FG | 10/12 FT | 32 REB | 20 AST | 7 TO | 46 PIP

NYK: 33/63 FG | 11/31 3FG | 12/16 FT | 24 REB | 18 AST | 4 TO | 42 PIP

4TH: CHA 112-105

CHA: 42/85 FG | 12/32 3FG | 16/21 FT | 42 REB | 27 AST | 12 TO | 54 PIP

NYK: 38/89 FG | 11/40 3FG | 18/24 FT | 39 REB | 18 AST | 8 TO | 52 PIP

