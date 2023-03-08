Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

College admissions: Are local universities still looking at ACT, SAT test scores?

By Madeline Mitchell, Cincinnati Enquirer,

3 days ago

Several universities across the country got rid of ACT and SAT admission requirements during COVID-19, and some are keeping it that way , for now − including local colleges like Miami University , Xavier University and University of Cincinnati .

Since making applications test optional, Miami University claims it has had the "most academically accomplished" classes in the school's history.

List: Here are 4 pandemic changes to education that are here to stay

Applications to Miami have increased by nearly 25% since the fall 2020 cycle. Since getting rid of the test score requirement, about half of Miami's applicants have opted to submit ACT or SAT scores in their submissions anyway, said Bethany Perkins, director of admission at Miami.

“A test score has never been the only factor Miami’s admission committee considers in application evaluation, and it certainly isn’t the most important factor,” Perkins said. “There are much better predictors of college success such as the strength of a student’s curriculum and achievements in high school courses.”

Schools also evaluate students on grades, GPA, application essays, extracurricular activities , talent and personal background, among other factors.

Here's what you need to know about test requirements for Cincinnati-area universities.

Xavier University: Indefinitely test optional

Xavier University remains test optional indefinitely, according to Doug Ruschman, Xavier's associate vice president for marketing and communications. The university has been test optional since before the pandemic.

Northern Kentucky University: Test optional depending on GPA

Northern Kentucky University removed its ACT and SAT test score requirement in the fall of 2021, according to its website . It remains test optional for many applicants, but freshmen applicants with an unweighted high school GPA under 2.75 are required to submit ACT or SAT scores.

The test score requirement pause is temporary, spokesperson Clayton Castle wrote to The Enquirer in an email, but "NKU is exploring the possibility of making a permanent change in the policy."

University of Cincinnati: Test optional through fall 2024

The University of Cincinnati will be test optional for students applying in the fall of 2023 and the fall of 2024.

This applies to all programs except the College of Nursing direct-admit bachelor of science in nursing program, according to the university's website . Students who apply test optional by Dec. 1 will still be considered for scholarships.

Miami University: Test optional through spring 2026, maybe permanently?

Miami University will be test optional for first-year and transfer students applying for admission through spring 2026, according to a March announcement. Merit scholarships and honors selection will also be test optional.

After evaluating the outcomes of Miami's Class of 2025, the university will decide whether to waive the SAT and ACT score requirement permanently, said Brent Shock, Miami's vice president for enrollment management and student success.

Thomas More: Test optional

Thomas More does not require first-year applicants to submit ACT or SAT scores, according to its website .

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: College admissions: Are local universities still looking at ACT, SAT test scores?

