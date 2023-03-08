Open in App
Apple Valley, MN
CBS Minnesota

Retirement home helps Minnesota man celebrate 106th birthday

By Allen Henry,

3 days ago

Retirement home helps Minnesota man celebrate 106th birthday 01:59

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Born in 1917, Floyd Skinner has lived through two world wars, two pandemics and now, 106 birthdays.

"Oh, that's pretty wonderful, alright. But I can't hardly handle it," Floyd said.

Floyd was born near the Iowa border in Walters, Minnesota, doing his duty on the family farm before serving his country and traveling the world.

"I milked my cows, same as every farmer," Floyd said.

"Gas was 14 cents a gallon when he was born, which is absurd in itself, yet he's a veteran and he's served in World War II," said Mary Walters, executive director at Exumen Seasons in Apple Valley.

Tuesday, his retirement home held a "Floyd Fest" to celebrate his life.

"Wearing yellow as his favorite color. We have these buttons on to honor him and all the residents and team members got one. And then we're serving cake, having an accordion player," Walters  said.

Also carefully hidden around the home were 106 pictures of Floyd to honor his love of photography, and to spread a little more of what they call "the joy of Floyd."

"I have never seen a 106 year old, and someone so healthy and vibrant, too," Walters said. "He has such a positive outlook on life and he's very inspirational. So, we're happy to celebrate that."

Despite the mileage he's put in during his lifetime, when it comes to the secret to a long, healthy life, Floyd was a man of few words.

"I always tell 'em, 'keep breathing,' and that shuts them up," Floyd said.

Floyd also received a certificate from the mayor of Apple Valley to honor and celebrate his birthday.

