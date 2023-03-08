Open in App
BASKETBALL: Gamble goes out in style at GCC all-star game

By By Bruce Robins Sun Correspondent,

3 days ago

ENGLEWOOD – John Gamble had 26 points to lead the Gulf team to an 82-68 victory in the Gulf Coast Conference boys All-Star game Tuesday night.

The Charlotte senior capped his career by winning the Conference Player of the Year award after leading his all-star team on a comeback.

“Just thinking about my past four years being a varsity player at Charlotte High School, as I go back I learned a lot,” Gamble said. “Especially with the coaching that I had. It’s really on the coaches. Hat’s off to coach Mike (Williams) for being the Coach of the Year his first year of coaching. He’s raised us up the right way and been a father figure in our lives and stuff like that.

“So I give it out to the coaches, even for my first three years having coach (Tom) Massolio. He was just the same. Without them I wouldn’t be able to do what I was doing, and without my parents, for sure.”

The Coast team led at the half, 51-43, but Gamble, along with Lemon Bay’s Jace Huber and Venice’s Pat Colas, led the comeback in the second half. There were numerous dunks and 3-point baskets as defense took a back seat for most of the contest.

“They were saying they were going to get the ‘W,’ but me and my coach the whole night said nothing matters but getting the ‘W,’” Gamble said. “That’s all I wanted. I didn’t want to be a ball hog or nothing. I was sharing the ball a lot, getting everybody involved, and making sure everybody had fun.”

Huber finished with 20 points, Port Charlotte’s Caleb Campos had 16, and Colas added 10 for the Gulf team.

Charlotte’s Kirby Schmitz led the Coast team with 18, while DeSoto County’s Jerry Bonnane had 11 and North Port’s Jose Santiago reached double figures with 10.

Earlier, Charlotte’s D’Yanis Jimenez led the Gulf team to a 62-35 victory in the girls All-Star game. Jimenez, who was named Girls Conference Player of the Year, had 12 points, Port Charlotte’s Nayeliz Figuera Verges had 11 and Rachael Harris of North Port chipped in 10 for the Gulf squad.

Port Charlotte’s Chloe Reece had 16 points for the Coast team.

In between games, Charlotte’s Chris Cornish defeated Gamble and Port Charlotte’s Dallas Lambert in the slam dunk contest, and the Pirates’ Bryanna Griffiths won the 3-point shooting contest over Kade Slaton of Venice, 12-9.

Charlotte swept the post-season awards as both Williams and Matt Stephenson won Coach of the Year, and the Tarpons boys and girls squads were named Teams of the Year.

Stephenson’s girls team reached the state finals, while Williams took his boys team to the regional finals.

Along with Gamble, first team boys selections included Huber, Slaton, Cornish, Elijah Lubsey of North Port, Bode Stewart of Port Charlotte, and DeSoto’s Jamari Redding.

The girls first team consisted of Jimenez, Griffiths, Taylor Orris of Lemon Bay, Adriana Iorfida of Charlotte, Yahri Tyler of DeSoto, Tessa O’Leary of Venice, and North Port’s Angelina Medina.

