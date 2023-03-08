Open in App
Wichita Falls, TX
Bike Wichita Falls hosting Circle Trail cleanup sessions

By Markeshia Jackson,

3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With warmer weather approaching, more folks will be out walking and biking along the Circle Trail, and that’s why the Bike Wichita Falls group is taking some time to make it shine a little brighter with some cleanups.

“The trail is one of the biggest assets for people that ride bikes of all different levels not just people that ride out on the road but there are so many people that travel by bike on the trail here so it’s our way of giving back and it’s what we get to look at the most whenever we’re riding so we want to help take care of it,” Bike Wichita Falls Co-Chair Becky Raeke said.

For Raeke and other members of Bike Wichita Falls, they’re usually riding on the Circle Trail, but this time they are walking it and picking up trash along the way.

“Like the trail itself, people don’t realize how much it cost the city and all of the different grants that made this almost 26 miles of trail happen for the city of Wichita Falls. But with that, comes a lot of maintenance. There’s mowing that has to be done, and if we can take a little part of that and pick up the trash every once in a while that can really help the city’s workload as well,” Raeke said.

With warmer weather approaching, Raeke knows more and more people will be hitting the trail, so they hope to continue these cleanups to keep it looking its best.

“We’ll announce these trail cleanups as they come up. So it’s just ways for us to get to know each other and kind of give back altogether,” Raeke said.

If you missed this cleanup, the next one is scheduled for Earth Day which is April 22.

You can stay up-to-date with all Bike Wichita Falls events by clicking here.

