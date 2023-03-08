Open in App
Shelton, CT
See more from this location?
WTNH

Shelton organization welcomes refugee family from Syria

By Jayne Chacko,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5Ucr_0lBFTQcD00

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Valley Refugee Resettlement Project is helping a refugee family from Syria resettle in Connecticut.

The family of six arrived on Monday and is staying at a temporary residence in Shelton. Through a translator, News 8 spoke to the father, Ahmad Albarghouth.

In 2013, Albarghouth, along with his wife and one-year-old daughter, fled Syria and resettled in Jordan, hoping the war would end and they could move back. A decade passed and the civil war in Syria continued. He said the county was not safe for his family and food was scarce.  Every time a bomb was dropped, they were scared.

As the years passed, Albarghouth had three more children. He said there would not be much of a future for his children in Jordan, so he applied for refugee status in the U.S. The family arrived in New Haven and were greeted by members of their community sponsor, The Valley Refugee Resettlement Project.

New Haven doctor uses healing injections so patients can avoid surgery

The Valley Refugee Resettlement Project was started by the Huntington Congregational Church in Shelton and became an approved resettlement group under the guidance of the Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Service of New Haven (IRIS). Now they’re a group of 30 local volunteers, mostly retired, ready to help families in need.

This is the first family the Valley Refugee Resettlement Project has sponsored and they’re hoping to help many more.

“We think our country is a great country and we need to show the rest of the world that we can help people.” said Richard Knoll, co-chair of the group. “For us, it’s sort of cathartic to help them make that transition.”

The group arranged translators, health assessments and social security cards for the family. Since last fall, they have been collecting donations and furniture for their new apartment.

“We’re still a little nervous because there’s a lot to do in the next few weeks to get all of this moved in and get them set up,” said Gordon Harris, co-chair of the Valley Refugee Settlement Project. “But we’re really pleased and happy and feel blessed it all happened like this.”

The hope is in six months, the family will be self-sufficient. The family is set to move into an apartment in Derby in the coming weeks.

Volunteers are looking for a refrigerator for the apartment. If you’d like to donate a fridge, email ValleyRRP@gmail.com . Click here for more information on donations.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State newsLocal Connecticut State
Missing woman’s body found washed-up on West Haven shore
West Haven, CT5 days ago
Waterbury police: Man accused of killing estranged wife, wounding son dies by suicide in Virginia
Waterbury, CT4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Waterbury felon and juvenile arrested on gun and drug charges
Waterbury, CT6 days ago
2 firefighters hit by car while responding to crash on I-91 in New Haven
New Haven, CT2 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
Rainier High School senior, cheerleader identified as 17-year-old killed in DUI crash
Rainier, WA4 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA18 hours ago
Ex-Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach and husband Andrew Shue sell NYC co-op for $5.1M
New York City, NY9 days ago
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL1 day ago
Preteen son slain in Massachusetts murder-suicide heard screaming in 911 call
Andover, MA16 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ11 hours ago
4 Long Island hospitals named among the best in the country
Stony Brook, NY2 days ago
Guns and narcotics found in Waterbury home
Waterbury, CT13 days ago
Old Value Village torn down for downtown Spokane stadium parking
Spokane, WA3 days ago
Music legend to take stage with group of Milford middle schoolers
Milford, CT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy