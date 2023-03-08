Open in App
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Common Council approves findings to take over two buildings

By Aidan Joly,

3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two properties in the Cobblestone District might see a change in the future.

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Common Council announced that they approved the findings and a determination statement that would support eminent domain and the City of Buffalo taking over buildings located at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue.

The Common Council says their review process determined that the properties had been neglected by the owners, which has led to their current state. They say that it has impaired the potential economic growth in the area due to safety issues, which includes a lack of lighting in the area.

“The structures at 110-118 South Park are a blight on the Cobblestone Historic District that are impairing the area’s potential for economic growth. Acquiring these properties is both the right thing to do, and necessary to preserve this district. There is a substantial public benefit to this procedure,” said Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski.

On Tuesday, Nowakowski, who represents the Fillmore District, joined News 4 at 10 to discuss the approval.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

