The Raritan High School Band in Hazlet has been selected to perform at the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France.

They are one of only 10 high school bands in America getting this opportunity.

The event isn’t until June 2024, but fundraising is already underway.

If you’d like to help get the band to France, contact the Raritan High School Band at rhsmusicdepartmentparents@gmail.com.

The group has just come back from a performance at Disney World.