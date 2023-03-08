Open in App
Yorktown, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

Registered sex offender from Yorktown pleads guilty to sharing child pornography

By News 12 Staff,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5sun_0lBFSAzI00

A registered sex offender from Yorktown was sentenced for sharing child pornography on social media.

Cybercrime investigators say 31-year-old Dylan Rodriguez uploaded an obscene video of a child around 5 years-old on the messaging app Kik in October 2021.

Authorities say Rodriguez also had an obscene picture of a child.

He was arrested in April 2022 and pleaded guilty to all charges.

Rodriguez was on probation at the time for a prior sex offense conviction.

He will be required to re-register as a sex offender at the end of his sentence.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Officials: Suspect killed in shootout in Deptford Township; injured officer in stable condition
Deptford Township, NJ21 hours ago
Authorities: Lakewood man charged with kidnapping girlfriend, child from Jackson home
Toms River, NJ2 days ago
Family identifies 14-year-old boy who was fatally shot outside Mount Vernon apartment complex
Mount Vernon, NY20 hours ago
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after hitting another man with car in Spring Valley
Ramapo, NY1 day ago
Authorities: Police officer injured in Deptford Township shooting
Deptford Township, NJ1 day ago
Mount Vernon school in shock over shooting death of classmate
Mount Vernon, NY1 day ago
Makeshift memorial honors slain 14-year-old in Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon, NY58 minutes ago
Police: Mount Vernon STEAM Academy student fatally shot
Mount Vernon, NY1 day ago
Boys & Girls Club of Mount Vernon aims to tackle city's gun, gang violence problems
Mount Vernon, NY23 hours ago
Video shows suspects ransacking Monmouth County jewelry store
Aberdeen Township, NJ2 days ago
1 person shot at Levister Towers in Mount Vernon, 2 nearby schools on lockdown
Mount Vernon, NY2 days ago
Mount Vernon school superintendent: Teen shot is ninth grader from STEAM Academy
Mount Vernon, NY2 days ago
Propaganda stickers connected to alleged hate group found in Westport
Westport, ME1 day ago
Greenburgh's Happy Cat Hotel & Spa now accepting reservations
Greenburgh, NY18 hours ago
New web sitcom ‘Meet me in Millburn’ depicts life in New Jersey
Millburn, NJ20 hours ago
'Operation Terminus' seizes 23 stolen vehicles bound for Africa
Newark, NJ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy