Registered sex offender from Yorktown pleads guilty to sharing child pornography

A registered sex offender from Yorktown was sentenced for sharing child pornography on social media.

Cybercrime investigators say 31-year-old Dylan Rodriguez uploaded an obscene video of a child around 5 years-old on the messaging app Kik in October 2021.

Authorities say Rodriguez also had an obscene picture of a child.

He was arrested in April 2022 and pleaded guilty to all charges.

Rodriguez was on probation at the time for a prior sex offense conviction.

He will be required to re-register as a sex offender at the end of his sentence.