Dix Hills homeowners seek to stop proposed multifamily housing development on Deer Park Avenue

Dozens of Dix Hills residents flooded into a community meeting to protest a proposed multifamily housing development on Deer Park Avenue.

Those against the project say they are concerned the development will negatively affect their neighborhood. They do not want the Town of Huntington to approve a zoning change that would allow the luxury townhomes to be built near the Long Island Expressway.

"We just don't feel it's fair to the people who invested their life savings and their families in the community," says Jason Lepsis.

Lou Giaquinto, who works for the developer of the project, says it would be 180 townhomes for people 55 and older.

He says he chose the location near Vanderbilt Parkway because as a longtime Dix Hills resident, he is hoping it will mean more housing options.

"There's really limited options for new construction types of this model for gated, maintenance free lifestyle," Giaquinto says.

The resident not in favor of the townhomes being built are asking people to sign a petition against the project as they plan to take it directly to town leaders.

The Town of Huntington spokeswoman was at the meeting and told the crowd it's too early in the process to know when or if the zoning change application will be brought to the town board.