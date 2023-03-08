Open in App
East Rutherford, NJ
News 12

Positively New Jersey: The search for American Dream’s ‘stairway to nowhere’

By News 12 Staff,

3 days ago

The American Dream megamall in East Rutherford has had a very strange history since the project was first proposed about 20 years ago.

There have been as many twists and turns surrounding the complex as there are on the roller coasters in its indoor amusement park.

News 12’s Brian Donohue had yet to visit the mega-complex. But all that changed when he learned about the fabled “escalator to nowhere.”

On today’s episode of “Brian’s Positively New Jersey,” Donohue explores all that the mall has to offer in his search for one of New Jersey’s strangest sights.

