'Kids with cancer don't have a choice. But we do.' Wilton HS students shave heads for St. Baldrick's Fundraiser

Students at Wilton High School shaved their heads for a good cause.

Tuesday was the school's 15th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation head-shaving event, which is part of a national fundraiser to research a cure for pediatric cancer.

Volunteers shave off their hair to stand in solidarity with children who have cancer.

This year, the student-led event has raised nearly $50,000.

"We're shaving our heads today, but that's a small sacrifice because kids with cancer don't have a choice. But we do. So, we're making the sacrifice and we're doing our best to help out those kids," said George Hahn, a senior at Wilton High School.

In all its years participating in the fundraiser, Wilton High School has raised over $400,000 for cancer research.