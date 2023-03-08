City of Parker is enjoying its new sports complex

PARKER, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The City of Parker struggled for four years to rebuild its sports complex, which was destroyed by Hurricane Michael. The new park is now up and running and serving residents of all ages.

There are many options for residents to enjoy.

“Basketball courts, a brand new state of the art, brand new tennis court, state of the art,” Mayor Andrew Kelly said. “The flooring is amazing that they put down and the most important thing that people want is the pickleball courts. There’s two or three of them over there.”

While most of the park serves humans, Kelly said the city council didn’t forget about its furry residents.

“I go over there maybe once every two weeks just to stand and watch and the one thing that people really, really like is the dog park where you can bring your dog and run around,” Kelly said. “And they’ve got it divided. So bigger dogs, little dogs and it just seems to be really happy.”

Kelly said it took longer than he wanted to get the Parker Sports Complex open but he is happy it is finally available for people to use.

“People ask me every day, when is this happening and when is that happening and I’m getting it done as fast as I can if the funding is available to do it, we have great employees, they’re doing a great job, but I can’t put them to work doing things that if the government hasn’t paid us to do it,” Kelly said.

The city is planning to add bathrooms, baseball fields, and a helipad. But, they need money to do that.

The council is currently in the process of trying to hire a grant writer.

“We’ve proposed that we will hire a grant writer and they won’t be paid by the city per se,” Kelly said. “They’ll be paid by a percentage of the grant, the administrative portion if you will. That’s what we’re hoping to get. The grant writer comes into play because we’ll be able to get the money to put that equipment into play.”

Mayor Kelly said all the FEMA money was used to pay for this entire phase of the project so hiring a grant writer will be crucial to any future expansion at the sports complex.

