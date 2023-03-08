Four suspects allegedly stole over $1 million in goods from Microsoft facilities in California

The two suspects were charged with multiple counts of felony grand theft, conspiracy, and organized retail theft, along with a white-collar enhancement, court documents said.
“Retail theft – whether from a storefront or a warehouse – hurts retailers, businesses, and the public,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “My office and our partners statewide continue to make arrests and file charges against those conducting brazen theft and targeting businesses in California, sending a strong message that this criminal activity will not be tolerated in our state.”
Authorities are cracking down on the troubling rise of large-scale retail thefts across California and the nation in recent years.
According to a 2020 national survey, U.S. retailers lose approximately about $700,000 per every $1 billion in sales to organized retail crime, officials said.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0