Backside Business! Bethenny Frankel Shades Kelly Ripa's Thirst Trap: 'Why Do You Need This?'

Did Bethenny Frankel throw shade at Kelly Ripa when comparing their rear ends?

On Tuesday, March 7, the reality star , 52, uploaded a photo of herself showing off her backside at her house alongside the TV host's rear.

@bethennyfrankel/instagram

"Who wore it best? PS. Am I still eligible for a January gym membership discount? And I would kiss miss Kelly’s a** any day of the week! Perfection! #thisisme #dogbed #scrunchie," the Real Housewives of New York alum captioned the picture.

Frankel's picture appeared to be untouched as Ripa, 52, displayed her toned physique in a bathing suit.

Some people were confused why the Bravo fan-favorite was mentioning the blonde babe in the first place.

One person wrote, "Odd post," while another said, "Kind of an odd post…. But, you go girl if you feeling good 💪🏼🙌🏻."

A third asked, "Bethenny really why do you need this?" while another echoed, "Why are we having to see this???? 😵‍💫."

However, some praised the businesswoman for being raw and real on social media.

One person wrote, "You for not photoshopping!!! Breath of fresh air❤️❤️," while another said, "😂😂 you’re a hoot!!! 👏."

Frankel is known for trolling celebrities online.

A few days prior, the mom-of-one critiqued Kim Kardashian 's skincare line .

"But look at Kim Kardashian’s SKKN. That popped for like a moment because it was a big announcement and that’s exciting, but it’s not sustaining. You have to be able to sustain in this industry ," she stated.

Frankel previously dissed Kylie Jenner 's Kylie Cosmetics Birthday PR Box.

"I'm confused," she said, adding that the product "is not worth it." "A girl said it on TikTok. I was confused. I thought something had to be different."

She joked, "There is something different: this has a box that you're gonna throw in the garbage — unless you have a hamster, that you're gonna put in here."

Frankel made it clear she wanted to return the box because it's a "scam," but she found out Kylie Beauty doesn't take returns, meaning she would be "stuck with a $175 cardboard box."