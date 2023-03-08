Open in App
The Comeback

‘Completely asinine’ rule keeps team from NCAA Tournament

By Michael Dixon,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429UFX_0lBFOxnf00

We’re used to the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. But in Tuesday’s Northeast Conference tournament final against Merrimack, Fairleigh Dickinson pulled the rare double — the thrill of victory and the thrill of defeat.

The Knights fell to the Warriors 67-66. Fairleigh Dickinson’s Demetre Roberts game-winning three-point attempt hit off the back of the rim and Merrimack came away with the win. But the Knights knew that they were in the tournament the second the ball left Roberts’ hands. In fact, they knew it well before then. What’s the reason? A controversial rule.

Prior to the 2019-20 season, Merrimack transferred to Division I from Division II. The NCAA has a four-year reclassification process rule, known informally as the “transition rule,” which states that teams transferring divisions are ineligible for the NCAA and NIT Tournaments. This is true even in cases like Merrimack, when the transferring team is moving up in the ranks.

The Warriors were allowed to participate in the NEC Tournament but ineligible for the bid.

It’s worth noting that Merrimack also won the regular season title. Had the Warriors won the tournament but not the regular season title, the regular season champion would have gotten the bid.

This has happened before — recently. A season ago, ASUN Conference tournament champion Bellarmine was ineligible for the NCAA under the same rule. Merrimack also won the NEC regular season title in 2020 and — while the NCAA and NIT Tournaments weren’t played due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the Warriors weren’t eligible anyway .

Basketball fans were unhappy to see the Warriors victimized by the transition rule.

Fortunately for the Warriors, this is the last year the transition rule will keep them from the tournament. As far as the rule itself goes, the NCAA may do well to rethink a rule that discourages schools from moving up divisions.

[Photo Credit: ESPN]

The post ‘Completely asinine’ rule keeps team from NCAA Tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dick Vitale gets brutally honest about Jim Boeheim
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Kansas coach Bill Self will miss entire Big 12 tournament after successful medical procedure
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
North Carolina basketball on the verge of suffering embarrassment not seen since 1960s after loss to Virginia
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Several Black Eden Prairie boys basketball players quit after coach uses racial slur
Eden Prairie, MN2 days ago
Jim Boeheim’s career getting ended by a team he said was 'bought' was too perfect
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
John Calipari blasted after Kentucky’s latest disappointment
Lexington, KY16 hours ago
Breaking: Kansas Announces Update On Bill Self's Health
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
The Real Reason Teams are Out on Lamar Jackson is Embarrassing to NFL Owners
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH23 days ago
Baylor Basketball Changed Forever After a Player Murdered His Teammate
Waco, TX2 days ago
“People would’ve put an asterisk by his name” - Mike Davis on what if son broke Pistol Pete’s NCAA scoring record
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Prominent College Basketball Coach Accused Of Disturbing Behavior
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
No. 2 UCLA suffers massive blow to title hopes with devastating injury news
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
College baseball umpire’s absolutely terrible calls going viral
Itta Bena, MS4 hours ago
Look: College Basketball Player Just Head-Butted His Opponent
State College, PA1 day ago
Controversial Olivia Dunne marketing campaign is a huge success
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Epic stare down leads to wild NBA brawl
Denver, CO18 hours ago
Huge name emerges in Notre Dame coaching search
South Bend, IN3 hours ago
CBB world reacts to shocking Ohio State news
Columbus, OH23 hours ago
Look: ESPN's Jay Bilas Praying For Bill Self Thursday
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Big Ten coach emerges as leading candidate for Big East job
Washington, DC2 hours ago
Look: Ed Cooley Names The Best Team In College Basketball
Providence, RI1 day ago
College softball world buzzing over another historic upset
Boston, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy