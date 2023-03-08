Open in App
Mineral Ridge, OH
WKBN

2-car accident causes part of Route 46 to close

By Jacob Thompson,

3 days ago

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) — An accident involving two cars closed a portion of state Route 46 in Mineral Ridge around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a car traveling north on Route 46 failed to see another vehicle turning left onto Blunt Street. The two collided, causing the northbound vehicle to strike the mailbox belonging to the tax services building on the corner.

Report: OVI suspect kicked Boardman officer during arrest

The two drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

