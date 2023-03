The only way Notre Dame was going to avoid tying the program record for losses was by winning the whole thing. At least it went down in an ACC Tournament opener against Virginia Tech that was much closer than anyone anticipated, but a 67-64 loss still meant 21 losses, a mark previously set only by the 1965-66 Irish. At least there aren’t anymore games, meaning that mark will stay where it is for now.

When Mike Brey took the Irish coaching job in 2000, he couldn’t possibly have imagined his final season with the program ending like this 23 years later. It was a season filled with empty promises and continuing to sink lower than was previously thought possible. We don’t know where Brey might pop up next, but he might want to step away from basketball for a little bit to clear his mind. Time will and should be needed to wash this bitter taste out of his mouth.

NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament First Round - Virginia Tech vs Notre Dame

