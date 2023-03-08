Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
CBS News

Texas executes man convicted of killing his estranged wife and her daughter

By CBS News,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rI1k4_0lBFKqlQ00

A Texas inmate convicted of fatally stabbing his estranged wife and drowning her 6-year-old daughter in a bathtub nearly 14 years ago was executed on Tuesday.

Gary Green, 51, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for the September 2009 deaths of Lovetta Armstead, 32, and her daughter, Jazzmen Montgomery, at their Dallas home. Green's attorneys did not file any appeals seeking to stop the execution.

A Buddhist spiritual adviser chosen by Green stood beside the death chamber gurney at the inmate's feet and said a brief prayer. Green then apologized profusely when asked by the warden if he had a final statement.

"I apologize for all the harm I have caused you and your family," Green said, looking at relatives of his victims who watched through a window. "We ate together, we laughed and cried together as a family. I'm sorry I failed you."

He said he took "two people that we all loved, and I had to live with that while I was here."

"We were all one and I broke that bond," he continued. "I ask that you forgive me, not for me but for y'all. I'm fixing to go home and y'all are going to be here. I want to make sure you don't suffer. You have to forgive me and heal and move on. ... I'm not the man I used to be."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MoVVd_0lBFKqlQ00
This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Gary Green. Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP

Instead of inserting the IV needles in each arm, prison technicians had to use a vein in Green's right arm and a vein on the top of his left hand, delaying the injection briefly.

As the lethal dose of the sedative pentobarbital began, Green was thanking prison administrators, chaplains and "all the beautiful human beings at the Polunsky Unit," the prison that houses Texas' condemned men. Then he took several quick breaths, which evolved into snores. After nine snores, all movement ceased. Several of the victims' relatives hugged and cried.

He was pronounced dead 33 minutes later, at 7:07 p.m.

Ray Montgomery, Jazzmen's father and one of the witnesses, said recently that he wasn't cheering for Green's execution but saw it as the justice system at work.

"It's justice for the way my daughter was tortured. It's justice for the way that Lovetta was murdered," said Montgomery, 43. He and other witnesses did not speak with reporters afterward.

In prior appeals, Green's attorneys had claimed he was intellectually disabled and had a lifelong history of psychiatric disorders. Those appeals were rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower appeals courts.

The high court has prohibited the death penalty for the intellectually disabled, but not for people with serious mental illness.

Authorities said Green committed the killings after Armstead sought to annul their marriage. On the day of the killings, Armstead had written two letters to Green, telling him that although she loved him, she had "to do what's best for me." In his own letter, which was angry and rambling, Green expressed the belief Armstead and her children were involved in a plot against him.

"You asked to see the monster so here he is the monster you made me. ... They will be 5 lives taken today me being the 5th," Green wrote.

Armstead was stabbed more than two dozen times, and Green drowned Jazzmen in the home's bathtub.

Authorities said Green also intended to kill Armstead's two other children, then 9-year-old Jerrett and 12-year-old Jerome. Green stabbed Jerrett but both boys survived.

"We won't tell anybody about it," Jerrett told jurors in testimony about how he convinced Green to spare their lives.

Josh Healy, one of the prosecutors with the Dallas County District Attorney's Office that convicted Green, said the boys were incredibly brave.

Green "was an evil guy. It was one of the worst cases I've ever been a part of," said Healy, now a defense attorney in Dallas.

Montgomery said he still has a close relationship with Armstead's two sons. He said both lead productive lives and Jerome Armstead has a daughter who looks like Jazzmen.

"They still suffer a lot, I think," said Montgomery, who is a special education English teacher.

Green's execution was the first of two scheduled in Texas this week. Inmate Arthur Brown Jr. is set to be executed Thursday.

Green was the eighth inmate in the U.S. put to death this year.

He was one of six Texas death row inmates participating in a lawsuit seeking to stop the state's prison system from using what they allege are expired and unsafe execution drugs. Despite a civil court judge in Austin preliminarily agreeing with the claims, four of the Texas inmates, including Green, have been executed this year.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Sweet 6 Year Old Texas Girl’s Brutal Death Gets Justice This Week
Dallas, TX4 days ago
Texas Mom Accused Of Stabbing Five Of Her Young Children, Killing Three During Surprise CPS Visit
Italy, TX5 days ago
Woman arrested after 3 children dead, 2 others injured at a house in Italy, Texas
Italy, TX7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Texas mother sentenced to 40 years for drowning her two children
Houston, TX9 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
Execution of Texas death row inmate who cut out his eyes delayed after concerns about his mental state
Sherman, TX3 days ago
Fort Worth mother who slit daughter's throat sentenced to 50 years
Fort Worth, TX9 days ago
Man sentenced to life in prison walks free after Missouri judge vacates his conviction
Saint Louis, MO24 days ago
Convicted murderer James Dale dies after assault in New Hamsphire prison
Berlin, NH23 days ago
WATCH: Woman accused of dismembering murder victim attacks lawyer in court
Green Bay, WI25 days ago
Who Is Arthur Brown Jr.? Texas to Execute Man for 1992 Murders
Houston, TX4 days ago
Memphis mom arrested for allegedly fighting her son at school, chasing students with knife
Memphis, TN29 days ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX29 days ago
South Florida pregnant inmate seeks release, saying unborn baby is innocent of crimes
Miami, FL17 days ago
Snoop Dogg Acquitted of Murder – Today in Hip-Hop
Los Angeles, CA19 days ago
2 convicted in torture-murder of 10-year-old California boy
Lancaster, CA3 days ago
Black Trans Woman Shot to Death, Found in Burning Building in Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI10 days ago
12-year-old asked for a cigarette and man drugged and assaulted her, Florida cops say
Destin, FL12 days ago
Texas executes inmate convicted of killing 4 in drug-related robbery
Houston, TX1 day ago
Man found guilty in 2021 Garland shooting but his teen son, the suspected gunman, remains at large
Garland, TX27 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy